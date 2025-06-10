Newsom: Trump sent troops to Los Angeles without fuel, food, water, and a place to sleep

California Governor Gavin Newsom published a photo on social network X of National Guard soldiers deployed by US President Donald Trump sleeping on the floor. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Newsom, the National Guard was sent "without fuel, food, water and a place to sleep."

Here they are - forced to sleep on the floor, next to each other. If anyone disrespects our military, it's you, Donald Trump - he signed the photo.

At the same time, CNN reports that an entire Marine battalion of up to 500 soldiers was mobilized to disperse the protests in Los Angeles. At the same time, the publication notes that it is not uncommon for servicemen to sleep wherever they can when they are quickly deployed.

Let us remind you

The day before, US President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of at least 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles County to assist immigration agents facing protesters protesting workplace raids.

California Governor Gavin Newsom called the move illegal. According to him, he plans to sue the administration over the deployment, adding that Trump "created the conditions" for the protests.

