The Defense Forces struck oil refineries in three regions of Russia — Zelenskyy

The Defense Forces struck oil refineries in three regions of Russia, as well as a site for storing and launching drones in the Kursk region. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes UNN.

Our soldiers continue to justly respond to Russian strikes on Ukraine. An oil refinery was hit in the Ryazan region. Our long-range capabilities were used against oil refineries in the Perm region and Tatarstan, as well as against a site for storing and launching attack drones in the Kursk region - the President noted.

He also reported that the Ukrainian military had hit a target in the Black Sea.

Thank you to each of our units for their precision! - Volodymyr Zelenskyy added.

Earlier, Fire Point, a company that manufactures attack drones, reported that the Ukrainian military had struck the Ryazan oil refinery using long-range FP-1 UAVs. The company also added that the strike hit the Ryazan refinery's largest primary oil-processing units.

The strike was also confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the General Staff, during the night of September 6, the Defense Forces also struck the "Rostov-on-Don" airfield and three air-defense facilities in the Russian Federation.

Additionally

The Ryazan oil refinery is one of the largest oil-processing enterprises in Russia. Its designed capacity is approximately 17 million tonnes of oil per year (about 4.9% of the total volume of oil refining in the Russian Federation).

The refinery is part of the structure of "Rosneft." The enterprise has repeatedly come under strikes and drone attacks by the Defense Forces of Ukraine (in particular, in May, July, and September 2026). Previous attacks caused significant damage to process units, prolonged shutdowns of primary and secondary oil processing, and fires on the refinery's premises.

We remind you

Following strikes by the Defense Forces, the operations of LLC "LUKOIL-Nizhegorodnеfteproekt" and "NOVATEK-Ust-Luga" in Russia were halted.