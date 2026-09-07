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An oil depot near the international airport in Sochi caught fire again — media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

In Russia's Sochi, the Rosneft-Kubannefteprodukt oil depot caught fire again after being hit. Residents were urged to close their windows because of the fire.

An oil depot near the international airport in Sochi caught fire again — media

In the Russian city of Sochi, an oil depot likely caught fire again during the night of September 7. This was reported by the OSINT channel ASTRA, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Rosneft-Kubannefteprodukt oil depot provides for the storage and supply of petroleum products and is adjacent to Sochi International Airport—a major aviation hub that ranked fifth in Russia in terms of passenger traffic in 2024.

According to local residents, after the initial strike, the facility smoldered, and later a major fire broke out again on the premises. Due to the large-scale fire and smoke, city residents were urged to keep their windows tightly closed.

Recall

On September 4, Ukrainian forces, using long-range FP-1 UAVs, destroyed three helicopters belonging to the Russian military at the airport in Sochi.

Aircraft refueling was restricted at Sochi airport after an attack on an oil depot04.09.26, 18:32 • 6818 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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