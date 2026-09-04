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Aircraft refueling was restricted at Sochi airport after an attack on an oil depot

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

After a UAV attack and a fire at an oil depot, aircraft refueling was restricted at Sochi airport. The reception and departure of aircraft have also been temporarily restricted.

Aircraft refueling was restricted at Sochi airport after an attack on an oil depot

Airlines have been restricted from refueling aircraft at Sochi Airport following a Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on a local oil depot. This was reported by Russian media, citing a corresponding notice in the aeronautical information system, UNN writes.

Details

"Refueling at Sochi Airport is carried out exclusively by the fuel operator LUKOIL LLC for technical reasons; airlines must confirm that refueling will be provided by this operator," the NOTAM states.

The restriction was introduced today, from 13:35 Moscow time, until tomorrow, 13:30 Moscow time. This notice replaced the previous one, which was also issued today. It stated that refueling was generally restricted for all fuel operators.

Also, according to the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, temporary restrictions have been introduced on the arrival and departure of aircraft at Sochi Airport to ensure flight safety.

Recall

During the night of September 4, drones attacked Sochi and "Sirius." Buildings were damaged, and an oil depot and an air defense division area caught fire.

Strikes by the Defense Forces halted the operations of two major oil refineries in the Russian Federation — General Staff04.09.26, 14:31 • 1898 views

Olga Rozgon

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