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Defense Forces struck a radar station, an S-400 command vehicle, and the occupiers’ warehouses - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 490 views

The General Staff confirmed that Russian military targets were hit, including in Crimea and the Zaporizhzhia region. The damage is being clarified.

Defense Forces struck a radar station, an S-400 command vehicle, and the occupiers’ warehouses - General Staff
illustrative photo

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of an enemy radar station, an S-400 command-and-staff vehicle and warehouses, UNN reports.

Details

"Over the past day and during the night of August 31, 2026, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of military targets belonging to the Russian occupiers," the statement said.

An enemy radar station was struck in Desnyanskyi, Bryansk region, Russian Federation. Also, in the area of Ploskobukreivka, Bryansk region, Russian Federation, a command-and-staff vehicle from an S-400 "Triumf" surface-to-air missile system was struck

- the General Staff reported.

They added:

In addition, a communications hub of an enemy unit was struck in Zimovnyi, Belgorod region, Russian Federation, as well as an enemy UAV command post in the area of Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region. Among other targets, logistics warehouses of enemy units were struck in Kyr-Bailar (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), Verkhnokamianka, Luhansk region, and Popovo-Lezhachi, Kursk region, Russian Federation

The extent of the damage is being уточнюється.

Defense Forces struck drone launch bases, electronic warfare systems, and command posts of the occupiers - General Staff29.08.26, 11:54 • 4226 views

Julia Shramko

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