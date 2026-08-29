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The Defense Forces struck drone launch bases, electronic warfare systems, and command posts of the occupiers — General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

The Defense Forces struck UAV launch facilities, an electronic warfare system, and a command post of the occupiers. The destruction of a Buk-M3 has also been confirmed.

The Defense Forces struck drone launch bases, electronic warfare systems, and command posts of the occupiers — General Staff
illustrative photo

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the striking of launch sites for attack UAVs, an electronic warfare system, and the command posts of the occupiers, UNN writes.

Details

"On August 28 and during the night of August 29, 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of the enemy’s military targets," the statement said.

Thus, in the areas of the city of Donetsk, Donetsk region, and Hvardiiske (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), storage, preparation, and launch sites for Russian occupiers’ attack UAVs were struck. Also, in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea, in the area of Znamenka, the enemy’s electronic warfare system was struck. In addition, a UAV command post in Berestky, Donetsk region, was struck

- the General Staff reported.

The extent of the damage caused is being clarified.

"Following an analysis of additional data, the destruction on August 28, 2026, of a Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile system in the area of Klyn­tsi, Bryansk region, russia, was confirmed," the General Staff added.

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Julia Shramko

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