Attack on DNS and OZON warehouses is reported in Russia's Rostov region

In Russia’s Rostov Region, an attack on DNS and OZON warehouses was recorded, monitoring resources report, UNN writes.

Details

The regional governor confirmed the drone attack.

ASTRA’s OSINT analysis records that during the UAV attack on Rostov Region, social media users repeatedly reported that a DNS warehouse in Aksay had caught fire. ASTRA’s OSINT analyst analyzed the available materials and concluded that smoke could be rising above the warehouse. An OZON warehouse is located next to the DNS warehouse. OZON’s press service reported that its facility in Aksay had been hit by a UAV.

"The DNS warehouse in Rostov, a warehouse for digital and household appliances, continues to burn," Exilenova+ reported in the morning.

"One of our logistics facilities in Rostov Region came under a UAV attack last night. We evacuated all employees in advance. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. A small fire broke out, but it was extinguished immediately," OZON’s press service also confirmed.

A large fire broke out in Rostov-on-Don after a massive drone attack; high-rise buildings were damaged