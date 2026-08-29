A large fire broke out in Rostov-on-Don after a massive drone attack; high-rise buildings were damaged

During the night of August 29, Rostov-on-Don and a number of districts in Russia's Rostov region came under a massive drone attack, after which eyewitnesses reported a large-scale fire and damage to residential buildings. Russian authorities confirmed the attack and said that information about casualties and the consequences was being clarified, UNN writes.

Details

Residents of Rostov-on-Don and Aksay reported numerous sounds of drones flying overhead during the night. Footage of a large fire and damaged apartment buildings also appeared online.

Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar said that several districts had come under attack simultaneously.

Rostov-on-Don, as well as the Aksay, Bagaevsky, and Neklinovsky districts, came under attack. Information about casualties and the consequences on the ground resulting from falling UAV debris is being clarified – Slyusar said.

The consequences of the attack are being clarified

During the attack, Russian authorities announced a missile and drone threat, later reporting that it had been lifted.

According to eyewitness reports, damage was recorded in residential areas of Rostov-on-Don and Aksay. Footage released online also shows a large-scale fire.

There is currently no official data on the number of casualties or the full extent of the damage. At the time of the report, the Ukrainian side had not commented on the attack.

The occupied part of Kherson region has been without electricity for more than a day following strikes on substations