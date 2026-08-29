The occupied part of Kherson region has been without electricity for more than a day following strikes on substations

The temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region has been without electricity since the previous day following strikes by Ukrainian drones on energy infrastructure. The Moscow Times reports this, citing Volodymyr Saldo, the "governor" appointed by the Russian Federation, UNN writes.

Details

According to Saldo, several drones attacked electrical substations, damaging equipment. The occupation authorities have not yet announced when power supplies will be restored.

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The attacks took place as part of the operation by the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, "Crimean Circuit Breaker off." Earlier, SBS Commander Robert Brovdi, "Madyar," reported that between August 26 and 28, Ukrainian drones struck 21 energy facilities, as well as the Luhansk Thermal Power Plant.

Operation "Crimean Circuit Breaker off"

According to Brovdi, since July 1, the Unmanned Systems Forces have attacked 315 energy facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea and other Ukrainian territories seized by Russia.

"Madyar" confirmed the engagement of dozens of targets with MiG-29s and mentioned "Ozon"

Among the affected facilities, he named the "Alchevskaya" substations in the Luhansk region, "Timofeyevka" and "Henicheskaya" in the Kherson region, as well as a number of energy facilities in the occupied parts of the Donetsk region and in Crimea.

In addition, gas distribution stations in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region and Crimea came under attack. According to the Russian occupation administration, the latest attacks resulted in a large-scale power outage in the seized part of the Kherson region.

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