The death toll from Cyclone Gezani in Madagascar has risen to 59 amid widespread destruction

February 16, 05:19 PM • 11762 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 21942 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 19717 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 32310 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 27545 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 47975 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 26417 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 29577 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 35575 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 38277 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 12323 views
Three-year-old girl from Ukraine found in Moldova after abductionFebruary 16, 05:34 PM • 4964 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 11515 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 7182 views
Ukrainian detained in Croatia with half a million euros hidden in car09:44 PM • 7368 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 11536 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 22704 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 32307 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 47974 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 82318 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Gustavo Petro
Rafael Grossi
Jeffrey Epstein
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Washington, D.C.
Iran
UNN Lite
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorce11:14 PM • 2140 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 7212 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 12335 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 22387 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 28616 views
Technology
Social network
Film
MIM-104 Patriot
Series

The death toll from Cyclone Gezani in Madagascar has risen to 59 amid widespread destruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

In Madagascar, Cyclone Gezani claimed the lives of 59 people, destroying over 25,000 homes. 420,000 residents are in need of assistance after the disaster.

The death toll from Cyclone Gezani in Madagascar has risen to 59 amid widespread destruction
Photo: Reuters

Madagascar's National Bureau for Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC) has reported a sharp increase in the death toll following the powerful tropical cyclone Ghezani, which raged across the island last week. The natural disaster, which is the second deadly storm in the region in the last month, has claimed the lives of 59 people. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Cyclone Ghezani was accompanied by gale-force winds with gusts of up to 270 km/h, which led to the complete destruction of more than 25,000 residential buildings and damage to another 50,000 buildings. The port city of Toamasina suffered the greatest losses, where forty-one people died as a result of falling trees and collapsing walls.

Train derails in Switzerland amid deadly Alpine avalanches16.02.26, 17:06 • 2758 views

Currently, more than 420,000 island residents are classified as affected by the disaster, experiencing an acute need for drinking water, food, and temporary shelters due to the flooding of entire neighborhoods.

At least 59 people died when Cyclone Ghezani hit Madagascar last week. The disaster forced 16,428 people to leave their homes, while 15 people remain missing and 804 were injured.

— states the official BNGRC report.

Recovery Challenges and International Aid

Recovery efforts are complicated by washed-out roads and a lack of electricity in many remote areas, limiting access for UN humanitarian missions to those affected.

Ghezani hit the island just 10 days after Cyclone Fitia, which depleted state resources and made Madagascar critically dependent on external support. Authorities warn of the threat of repeated floods in the southwestern part of the country, where the storm may return after maneuvering in the Mozambique Channel.

The cyclone passed through the country just 10 days after tropical cyclone Fitia claimed 14 lives. At its peak, Ghezani had sustained winds of about 185 km/h, which was enough to rip metal roofing from roofs and uproot large trees.

— international observers note.

Powerful storm in New Zealand leaves thousands without power and paralyzes air travel16.02.26, 00:48 • 4986 views

Stepan Haftko

