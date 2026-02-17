The death toll from Cyclone Gezani in Madagascar has risen to 59 amid widespread destruction

Photo: Reuters

Madagascar's National Bureau for Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC) has reported a sharp increase in the death toll following the powerful tropical cyclone Ghezani, which raged across the island last week. The natural disaster, which is the second deadly storm in the region in the last month, has claimed the lives of 59 people. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Cyclone Ghezani was accompanied by gale-force winds with gusts of up to 270 km/h, which led to the complete destruction of more than 25,000 residential buildings and damage to another 50,000 buildings. The port city of Toamasina suffered the greatest losses, where forty-one people died as a result of falling trees and collapsing walls.

Currently, more than 420,000 island residents are classified as affected by the disaster, experiencing an acute need for drinking water, food, and temporary shelters due to the flooding of entire neighborhoods.

At least 59 people died when Cyclone Ghezani hit Madagascar last week. The disaster forced 16,428 people to leave their homes, while 15 people remain missing and 804 were injured. — states the official BNGRC report.

Recovery Challenges and International Aid

Recovery efforts are complicated by washed-out roads and a lack of electricity in many remote areas, limiting access for UN humanitarian missions to those affected.

Ghezani hit the island just 10 days after Cyclone Fitia, which depleted state resources and made Madagascar critically dependent on external support. Authorities warn of the threat of repeated floods in the southwestern part of the country, where the storm may return after maneuvering in the Mozambique Channel.

The cyclone passed through the country just 10 days after tropical cyclone Fitia claimed 14 lives. At its peak, Ghezani had sustained winds of about 185 km/h, which was enough to rip metal roofing from roofs and uproot large trees. — international observers note.

