Powerful storm in New Zealand leaves thousands without power and paralyzes air travel

The lower part of New Zealand's North Island has been hit by a deep cyclone, bringing destructive winds and heavy rains. In the capital, Wellington, wind gusts reached a critical 193 kilometers per hour, leading to mass cancellations of flights and the suspension of ferry services across the Cook Strait. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The natural disaster caused serious flooding, due to which authorities in some regions were forced to declare a state of emergency and evacuate residents from the most dangerous areas.

Airlines cancel flights to Paris due to snowfall and ice

Tens of thousands of households were left without electricity due to power line breaks, and floods blocked part of the transport routes in the central and eastern parts of the North Island.

Meteorological forecasts and the threat of new landslides

The country's meteorological service warns that the storm system is slowly moving south, so dangerous weather conditions will persist for the next 24 hours.

The situation is complicated by the fact that the soil is already waterlogged after recent rains, which caused a deadly landslide at the Mount Maunganui resort a few weeks ago. Rescue services urge citizens to avoid travel and monitor updated weather warnings.

New Zealand braces for more downpours after deadly floods