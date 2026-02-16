Train derails in Switzerland amid deadly Alpine avalanches

$43.100.11
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 8924 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 12204 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 28877 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
09:37 AM • 20898 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 26677 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 33536 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 36322 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 73725 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 48970 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
Popular news
In Bryansk and Belgorod, large-scale problems with energy supply arose due to strikes on critical infrastructureFebruary 16, 05:36 AM • 20899 views
Proceedings opened in Lviv region over murder of two children and father's suicidePhotoFebruary 16, 06:36 AM • 25134 views
US-intercepted 'shadow fleet' tanker carried Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan oil - APVideoFebruary 16, 07:18 AM • 22788 views
Ice under snow and kilometer-long traffic jams - the capital paralyzed by bad weatherVideoFebruary 16, 08:28 AM • 20382 views
Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after a brief respite from snowfalls: where the frosts will be strongestPhoto01:28 PM • 13211 views
Publications
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhoto02:10 PM • 4722 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto

Exclusive

01:44 PM • 8948 views
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 8948 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis

Exclusive

11:42 AM • 28891 views
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 28891 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto

Exclusive

February 15, 02:11 PM • 73734 views
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 73734 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 123744 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Marco Rubio
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Switzerland
France
UNN Lite
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 10005 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 24194 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 28092 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 36025 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 34213 views
Train derails in Switzerland amid deadly Alpine avalanches

Kyiv • UNN

 • 584 views

Snow avalanches in the European Alps have claimed the lives of several skiers, and a train has derailed in Switzerland. A high risk of avalanches persists due to unstable snow cover.

Train derails in Switzerland amid deadly Alpine avalanches
tagesschau.de

Avalanches from heavy snowfall in the European Alps claimed more lives over the weekend, as a train derailed in Switzerland on Monday due to a snowslide, and roads and villages around Mont Blanc were closed or declared evacuation zones, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

As large areas of the western Alps remain at high risk of avalanches – after a week during which warnings reached category 5, the highest level – Swiss police reported that five people were injured when a train derailed due to an avalanche near the town of Goppenstein.

This incident in Switzerland followed a series of deadly avalanches in the Alps in recent days involving skiers.

On Friday, two Britons were among three skiers who died in an avalanche while accompanied by an instructor in Val d'Isère, southeastern France.

Two skiers died in the Alps due to an avalanche on the Mont Blanc massif15.02.26, 22:02 • 3516 views

A French citizen skiing alone also died. Albertville prosecutor Benoît Bachelet said the ski instructor, who escaped injury, tested negative for blood alcohol and drugs. He added that another Briton sustained minor injuries.

In another incident on Sunday, an avalanche claimed the lives of two skiers on the Italian side of Mont Blanc.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. local time on the Couloir Vesses route, a popular off-piste route in Courmayeur, located at the top of the Val Veny valley, near the French and Swiss borders.

These incidents came in addition to a record number of mountain fatalities in Italy in the week ending February 8 – 13 people, including 10 in avalanches caused by an exceptionally unstable snowpack.

Fresh snow during recent storms and wind-blown snow caps on weak internal layers have created particularly dangerous conditions along the entire Alpine crescent bordering France, Switzerland, and Austria, the Alpine Rescue Service said.

"In such conditions, the passage of a single skier or the natural load from the weight of the snow can be enough to trigger an avalanche," said Federico Catania, a spokesman for the Italian Alpine Rescue Corps.

The very high current avalanche risk in the mountains is due to a combination of factors, including recent heavy snowfall and strong winds, which have caused heavy and loose layers to form on an already unstable snowpack created by a lack of snow early in the season.

"Since the beginning of the season, we have very complex, very unstable snow," Luc Nicolino, slope manager at La Plagne resort, told AFP last week. "It's a kind of mille-feuille with many hidden, fragile layers."

Conditions were already dangerous after storm Nils, which passed through the Alps last week, bringing 60 to 100 cm of snow, with another 40-50 cm forecast for some areas of the Alps on Monday.

Avalanche warning declared in Prykarpattia - SES16.02.26, 14:12 • 1996 views

Julia Shramko

