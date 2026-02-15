Two skiers died in the Alps due to an avalanche on the Mont Blanc massif

A fatal incident involving freeriders has been reported on the Italian side of the Mont Blanc massif, near the border with France and Switzerland. On Sunday, February 15, a powerful snow mass covered a group of skiers who were off-piste. Rescue services in the Italian region of Aosta Valley confirmed the death of two people. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The tragedy occurred in the morning on the Couloir Vesses route, popular among extreme sports enthusiasts, located in the upper part of the Val Veny valley. At least three people were caught in the avalanche. One of the victims was evacuated by helicopter to a hospital in critical condition, but doctors soon pronounced him dead. Fifteen mountain rescue specialists and two helicopters were involved in the search operation, surveying the avalanche zone.

Critical avalanche danger along the Alpine ridge

The safety situation in the Italian mountains remains extremely tense: in the past week alone, a record number of casualties among mountaineers and tourists has been recorded.

The main cause of fatal incidents was the extremely unstable snow cover. Fresh snowfalls combined with strong winds formed dangerous layers that easily slide even with minimal load.

Rescuers note that similar risks are currently relevant for the entire Alpine crescent, including border areas with Austria and Switzerland. Experts urge winter sports enthusiasts to strictly adhere to marked trails and not ignore warnings about high avalanche danger, especially in areas near Courmayeur, where preparations for future winter Olympic starts are underway.

