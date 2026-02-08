Two skiers died in France due to an avalanche in the Alps
In the French department of Hautes-Alpes, two young skiers died as a result of an avalanche. The tragedy occurred on Saturday, February 7, near the commune of Saint-Véran. This was reported by BFM Dici, according to UNN.
Details
According to preliminary information, the avalanche occurred around 3:00 PM in the Saint-Véran area - the highest village in the French Alps. The snow mass descended from the northern slope of Mount Tête de Longet, which is 3146 meters high.
According to the publication, the deceased were men born in 1997 and 1991. One of them worked in the region, the other lived in the department of Haute-Marne. They were part of a group of four tourists who were skiing off-piste without a guide. The other two skiers in the group were not injured.
Currently, an investigation is underway. Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances and exact causes of the skiers' deaths.
Recall
A 12-year-old boy from Kyiv died at a ski resort in the Lviv region. The child suffered a fatal head injury after falling while skiing.