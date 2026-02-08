Two skiers died in France due to an avalanche in the Alps

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 1590 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 7, 08:45 PM • 18181 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 32391 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 31155 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 36456 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 29872 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 27754 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 38363 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 49157 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 45659 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
4m/s
79%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Starlink shutdown paralyzed key tactic of Russian troops - Armed Forces of UkraineFebruary 8, 02:11 AM • 4634 views
"Freedom for Iran": thousands demonstrate in Berlin in support of Iranian rebelsPhotoFebruary 8, 02:48 AM • 5398 views
Pay yourselves: occupiers disclaim responsibility for destroyed homes - CNSFebruary 8, 03:22 AM • 14121 views
US changes tactics in Ukraine negotiations - APFebruary 8, 04:30 AM • 22227 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhoto07:00 AM • 10798 views
Publications
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhoto07:00 AM • 10825 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 36722 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 57351 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 51325 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 52671 views
Actual people
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Jeff Bezos
Mark Carney
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Iran
Oman
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 19210 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 33316 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 35214 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 43988 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 46922 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136

Two skiers died in France due to an avalanche in the Alps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Two young skiers died in an avalanche in the French department of Hautes-Alpes. The tragedy occurred near the commune of Saint-Véran when a snow mass descended from the Tête de Longet mountain.

Two skiers died in France due to an avalanche in the Alps

In the French department of Hautes-Alpes, two young skiers died as a result of an avalanche. The tragedy occurred on Saturday, February 7, near the commune of Saint-Véran. This was reported by BFM Dici, according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, the avalanche occurred around 3:00 PM in the Saint-Véran area - the highest village in the French Alps. The snow mass descended from the northern slope of Mount Tête de Longet, which is 3146 meters high.

According to the publication, the deceased were men born in 1997 and 1991. One of them worked in the region, the other lived in the department of Haute-Marne. They were part of a group of four tourists who were skiing off-piste without a guide. The other two skiers in the group were not injured.

Currently, an investigation is underway. Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances and exact causes of the skiers' deaths.

Recall

A 12-year-old boy from Kyiv died at a ski resort in the Lviv region. The child suffered a fatal head injury after falling while skiing.

Alla Kiosak

News of the WorldEvents
Village
Snow in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
BFM TV
Kyiv