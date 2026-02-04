$42.970.16
Snowfalls in Japan: death toll rises to 35, snow cover exceeds 2, and in some places 4 meters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 674 views

Northern and western regions of Japan are suffering from anomalous snowfalls, which have led to the death of 35 people. The snow cover exceeded 2 meters, and in some places reached 4.5 meters.

Snowfalls in Japan: death toll rises to 35, snow cover exceeds 2, and in some places 4 meters
Photo: AP

Northern and western regions of Japan have been suffering from abnormal snowfalls for more than two weeks, which have led to a large-scale humanitarian crisis and numerous human casualties. As of Wednesday, February 4, 2026, the deaths of 35 people have been officially confirmed, most of whom were victims of accidents while clearing roofs or heart attacks due to excessive physical exertion. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The natural disaster affected 15 prefectures of the country, with the snow cover exceeding 2 meters in the most affected areas, and reaching a record 4.5 meters in some mountain villages of Aomori. The worst situation is observed in Niigata Prefecture, where 12 deaths have been recorded.

"It seems the frosty Hoverla is behind us": a meteorologist predicts warming, but then another wave of cold03.02.26, 17:19 • 2746 views

Rescuers continue to find the bodies of elderly people buried in snow right near their homes; in particular, in the city of Uonuma, a man's body was found on the roof several days after his disappearance.

Photo: AP
Photo: AP

Please pay close attention to your safety, always wear a helmet or use a safety rope when clearing snow

— Minoru Kihara, Chief Cabinet Secretary, appealed to citizens.

The government has engaged the Self-Defense Forces to assist residents of isolated areas where snow walls have blocked entrances to houses at the second-floor level.

Threat of new storms and warming

Despite meteorologists predicting a temporary warming in the middle of the week, this creates new risks: the melting of huge masses of snow can provoke avalanches and destructive landslides. The authorities warned that another powerful cold front would hit northern Japan next weekend, bringing even heavier precipitation.

Extreme cold in the US is accompanied by a rare phenomenon of "frost quakes" - what is it?28.01.26, 04:10 • 4419 views

Currently, more than 390 people have been injured to varying degrees of severity, and dozens of houses in Aomori and Niigata prefectures have been damaged due to the weight of snow on their roofs. Operational headquarters are working in an intensified mode, trying to restore traffic on blocked highways before the start of a new wave of storms.

Winter storm in the USA: over 100 dead and thousands of flights canceled01.02.26, 08:47 • 12084 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Japan Self-Defense Forces
Japan