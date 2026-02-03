$42.970.16
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 18723 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
11:19 AM • 13416 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of Finance
February 3, 09:22 AM • 21695 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
February 3, 09:16 AM • 32602 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
February 3, 08:20 AM • 30938 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
February 3, 07:02 AM • 28399 views
Russia attacked CHPPs and TPPs at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
February 3, 05:28 AM • 29364 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capital
February 2, 11:51 PM • 34668 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 44320 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
"It seems the frosty Hoverla is behind us": a meteorologist predicts warming, but then another wave of cold

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1464 views

A cold night is expected in Ukraine on February 4, but temperatures will start to rise in the west during the day. From February 5, the temperature will increase, and from February 9, a cold snap will return.

In Ukraine, it will get warmer in the coming days, but then another wave of cold is expected, but on a smaller scale, after which warming will follow again, predicts forecaster Natalka Didenko, writes UNN.

Details

"So, while the frosts are still lingering in the corridor, you can't push them out, another air mass is already approaching the entrance, waving a handbag with higher temperatures," Didenko noted.

According to the forecaster's prediction, on February 4, the night in Ukraine will still be cold, -12-19 degrees, in the north and northeast -15-22 degrees. During the day on Wednesday, -9-13 degrees are expected, in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk regions up to -14 degrees.

But in the western regions tomorrow "the first signs of warming already," during the day -2-6 degrees, in Zakarpattia up to +4 degrees, Didenko noted.

"The anticyclone will begin to break down, so cloudiness will increase, snow and wet snow (with rain in Zakarpattia) will pass in the western part of Ukraine," she reported.

According to her data, precipitation will reach Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, and Odesa regions tomorrow during the day. In the rest of Ukraine on Wednesday - no significant precipitation.

In the western regions, a strong southeast wind with stormy gusts is expected tomorrow, in the rest of the territory - moderate, sometimes gusty.

In Kyiv on February 4 - increased cloudiness, strengthening of the southeast wind to 10-12 meters per second, in the evening there is a possibility of light snow.  The nearest night in the capital is expected to be -17-19 degrees, tomorrow during the day about -10 degrees.

"That is, the coming change in weather will already be felt - dear meteopaths, prepare your "captopress", "nurofen" and mint teas.  From February 5, the Atlantic and southern currents will begin to press harder, give the anticyclone a boost, the air temperature in Ukraine will rise, precipitation will increase, the wind will strengthen," Didenko noted.

And she indicated that there is a trend that will require clarification.

"From February 9, a new wave of cold will visit Ukraine again.  The air temperature will drop, however, it seems that the frosty Hoverla is still behind, the scale of the cold will be somewhat smaller. The cooling will last, approximately, until February 12.  Then again - woohoo! - warming!" - Didenko wrote.

