Frosts down to -28°C and no precipitation: a weather forecaster gave a forecast for February 3

11:00 AM • 11879 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
08:37 AM • 22043 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 49942 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 67425 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 46342 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 47942 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 34703 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 51484 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 65001 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 40564 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
Epstein Files: Former UK Ambassador Leaves Labour PartyFebruary 2, 04:28 AM • 18405 views
Russian occupation led to despair: Mariupol residents recorded an appeal to PutinVideoFebruary 2, 05:17 AM • 17052 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in Odesa11:11 AM • 16257 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideo11:19 AM • 21493 views
OSCE Chairman arrives in Kyiv, announces visit to Moscow11:38 AM • 10970 views
"Potato Flood": Berlin organizes mass giveaway of free potatoes due to record harvest01:05 PM • 2916 views
"The pain will never diminish": Barbara Kuzmenko published an emotional post on the anniversary of her father's deathPhoto12:47 PM • 4292 views
20th Century Studios presented the trailer for the sequel to the cult film "The Devil Wears Prada"Video11:48 AM • 7830 views
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 28193 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 38759 views
Bild

Frosts down to -28°C and no precipitation: a weather forecaster gave a forecast for February 3

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

On February 3, severe frosts down to -28°C are expected in Ukraine, with no precipitation. A weakening of frosts is predicted from February 5.

Frosts down to -28°C and no precipitation: a weather forecaster gave a forecast for February 3

On Tuesday, February 3, severe frosts will persist almost throughout Ukraine. In some places, thermometers will show icy -28 degrees. A weakening of the cold is expected from Thursday, February 5. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko, writes UNN.

On February 3, very severe frosts will persist in Ukraine. The nearest night will see -22-28 degrees, in the southwest, south, and southeast -17-22 degrees.

- the message says.

According to the forecaster, during tomorrow's day, the air temperature will fluctuate from -14 to -20 degrees, in the south -4 to -11 is expected, and in Zakarpattia - around zero.

Dry weather will be provided by an anticyclone that brought a sharp cold snap directly from the Arctic to Ukraine, so no precipitation is expected across the country on Tuesday, and the sky will be cloudless.

In Kyiv, forecasters predict severe frosts for the upcoming night – up to -22 to -25 degrees, while on Tuesday during the day the temperature will be -12 to -15. No precipitation is expected. Ice will persist on roads and sidewalks.

"A weakening of frosts is expected from February 5. The air temperature will significantly increase, but precipitation will appear and the wind will intensify," the message states.

Didenko emphasized that it is currently winter according to the calendar, so after the predicted warming, another significant cold snap can be expected.

February 2026: what will the weather be like in the last month of winter29.01.26, 17:54 • 14113 views

