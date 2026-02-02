Frosts down to -28°C and no precipitation: a weather forecaster gave a forecast for February 3

On Tuesday, February 3, severe frosts will persist almost throughout Ukraine. In some places, thermometers will show icy -28 degrees. A weakening of the cold is expected from Thursday, February 5. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko, writes UNN.

On February 3, very severe frosts will persist in Ukraine. The nearest night will see -22-28 degrees, in the southwest, south, and southeast -17-22 degrees. - the message says.

According to the forecaster, during tomorrow's day, the air temperature will fluctuate from -14 to -20 degrees, in the south -4 to -11 is expected, and in Zakarpattia - around zero.

Dry weather will be provided by an anticyclone that brought a sharp cold snap directly from the Arctic to Ukraine, so no precipitation is expected across the country on Tuesday, and the sky will be cloudless.

In Kyiv, forecasters predict severe frosts for the upcoming night – up to -22 to -25 degrees, while on Tuesday during the day the temperature will be -12 to -15. No precipitation is expected. Ice will persist on roads and sidewalks.

"A weakening of frosts is expected from February 5. The air temperature will significantly increase, but precipitation will appear and the wind will intensify," the message states.

Didenko emphasized that it is currently winter according to the calendar, so after the predicted warming, another significant cold snap can be expected.

February 2026: what will the weather be like in the last month of winter