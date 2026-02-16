Avalanche warning declared in Prykarpattia - SES

A moderate second-level avalanche danger is predicted in the highlands of Ivano-Frankivsk region on February 16-17. Rescuers urge citizens to refrain from hiking in the mountains and to be especially careful. This was reported by the State Emergency Service in Ivano-Frankivsk region, writes UNN.

Details

The State Emergency Service emphasizes that during periods of avalanche danger, being in the mountains can pose a threat to life. Tourists and local residents are urged not to go to the mountains alone, to familiarize themselves with the weather forecast in advance, and to cancel hikes in case of storm warnings.

Rescuers also advise carefully inspecting mountain slopes before moving, not approaching the edge of the snow cover, and strictly adhering to safety rules in the highlands.

In the event of an avalanche, experts recommend trying to move away or run aside to avoid getting caught in the snow mass.

The State Emergency Service urges citizens to responsibly plan winter hikes and not to neglect warnings about danger.

