Exclusive
11:42 AM • 2880 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
09:37 AM • 7288 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 15147 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicion
February 16, 12:16 AM • 24564 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 31087 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 59703 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complications
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 47684 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 38190 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 35215 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 74515 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
Avalanche warning declared in Prykarpattia - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Moderate snow avalanche danger of the second level is expected in the highlands of Ivano-Frankivsk region on February 16-17. Rescuers urge to refrain from hiking in the mountains.

A moderate second-level avalanche danger is predicted in the highlands of Ivano-Frankivsk region on February 16-17. Rescuers urge citizens to refrain from hiking in the mountains and to be especially careful. This was reported by the State Emergency Service in Ivano-Frankivsk region, writes UNN.

Details

The State Emergency Service emphasizes that during periods of avalanche danger, being in the mountains can pose a threat to life. Tourists and local residents are urged not to go to the mountains alone, to familiarize themselves with the weather forecast in advance, and to cancel hikes in case of storm warnings.

Rescuers also advise carefully inspecting mountain slopes before moving, not approaching the edge of the snow cover, and strictly adhering to safety rules in the highlands.

In the event of an avalanche, experts recommend trying to move away or run aside to avoid getting caught in the snow mass.

The State Emergency Service urges citizens to responsibly plan winter hikes and not to neglect warnings about danger.

Recall

After a sharp change in weather, the roads and sidewalks of Kyiv turned into an icy trap. Drivers are pushing cars, and public transport is standing still due to black ice.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

Kyiv