The cost of waging the war is rising; more resources are needed — Koretskyi discussed financing for Ukraine with partners

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi, together with the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Economy, discussed the state of public finances and Ukraine’s needs for this and next year with representatives of Germany, the United Kingdom and France. Koretskyi reported this on Telegram, UNN writes.

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According to the prime minister, the Ukrainian side informed its partners about the consequences of Russia’s terror against businesses and civilian infrastructure.

The meeting also addressed the government’s main priorities and challenges ahead of winter in the economic and social spheres.

The Ukrainian side separately confirmed its readiness to continue European integration reforms. This is necessary to accelerate the relevant decisions and receive macro-financial assistance.

Undoubtedly, the cost of waging the war is rising. The enemy has significantly increased the production and launching of drones and missiles. Ukraine must respond accordingly, and this requires more resources — Koretskyi emphasized.

Koretskyi said that Ukraine is counting on joint decisions to ensure the necessary funding.

At the same time, the government has an action plan to carry out its part of the work required to receive the international assistance planned for this year.

"We have the same vision of the next steps. The main conclusion of the meeting is that Ukraine and Ukrainians are not alone in facing the enemy," the prime minister said.

Defense financing, energy, and preparations for winter — Zelenskyy and Koretskyi identified priorities for the coming weeks