The command of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was notified of suspicion for the strike on Lviv in the UNESCO buffer zone

The commander and chief of staff of the Russian Black Sea Fleet have been notified of suspicion, as investigators believe they were involved in the missile attack on Lviv on July 6, 2023. The attack killed civilians and damaged cultural heritage sites in the UNESCO buffer zone. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

"Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, the commander and chief of staff of the Russian Black Sea Fleet - an admiral and a vice admiral, who, according to the investigation, organized and planned the attack - have been notified of suspicion," the post states.

The investigation established that the strike was carried out with 3M-14 Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles, which were launched from submarines and surface ships of the Black Sea Fleet in the Black Sea, the prosecutor's office indicated.

As reported, one of the targets was a residential area of Lviv. The strike killed 9 civilians. Residential buildings, vehicles, and other civilian infrastructure suffered significant damage.

As a result of the Russian attack, it is noted, the historical part of the city was also damaged. 17 architectural monuments of local significance, located within the buffer zone of the UNESCO World Heritage site, were affected.

"These facts are being investigated as a violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The issue of declaring the suspects wanted is currently being resolved, and other representatives of the military and political leadership of the Russian Federation involved in preparing and issuing relevant orders are being identified," the post says.

Additionally

According to available data, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression, 1685 cultural heritage sites have been damaged, and 16 individuals have been notified of suspicion within the framework of relevant criminal proceedings. More than 100 cultural heritage sites from the UNESCO World Heritage List have been identified as destroyed or damaged, including 44 in Odesa, 59 in Lviv, and the Hryhorii Skovoroda National Literary and Memorial Museum in Kharkiv Oblast.

Recall

As a result of the shelling of Kyiv by Russian troops, objects of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, which are protected by UNESCO, were damaged. This is the first case of destruction of the sanctuary due to military actions since World War II.