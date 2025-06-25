$41.790.08
The Cabinet allocates over 700 million hryvnias to the energy sector: what the money will be spent on

Kyiv • UNN

 • 488 views

The Ukrainian government has allocated over 700 million hryvnias to 35 energy projects that are critical for getting through the winter, including reconstruction in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions.

The Cabinet allocates over 700 million hryvnias to the energy sector: what the money will be spent on

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the allocation of more than 700 million hryvnias for 35 projects in the energy sector, which are critical for getting through the winter in certain communities. Most of the funds will go to projects in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

Details

Despite all the challenges of the war, rapid reconstruction remains a constant focus of the government. People's housing, energy, water supply, heating, schools, hospitals, bridges. We are restoring everything without which life is impossible. Today, we are making a decision to allocate more than 700 million hryvnias for 35 projects in the energy sector, which are critical for getting through the winter in certain communities. This includes the construction of alternative sources of heat and energy, the reconstruction of boiler houses and heating networks, and the construction and installation of gas piston and cogeneration units.

- said Shmyhal.

According to him, most of the funds will go to projects in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions.

We are also making a decision that will help attract funds from the European Investment Bank to complete 60 reconstruction projects. Thanks to this funding, we will be able to complete 19 schools, 12 medical facilities, and 10 kindergartens. We also continue to support Mykolaiv region. We are allocating 50 million hryvnias for the major renovation of the rehabilitation department of the Mykolaiv Regional Hospital for Veterans.

- added Shmyhal.

Supplement

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Taras Melnychuk, clarified that the government approved the distribution in 2025 between local budgets of a subvention in the amount of 700 million 783.793 thousand hryvnias from the state budget to local budgets for the implementation of projects within the framework of the Program for the Reconstruction of Ukraine.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated more than 3.5 billion hryvnias to the eRecovery program, 1.1 billion hryvnias to restore energy in Mykolaiv region, and almost 600 million hryvnias to restore Kharkiv region. In addition, the government is allocating an additional 1.1 billion hryvnias to the regions to implement barrier-free measures.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomyPolitics
Mykolaiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
European Investment Bank
Kharkiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
