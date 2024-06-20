ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2916 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The Air Force reported an enemy missile from the Black Sea in the South

Kyiv • UNN

 22571 views

It was reported that an enemy missile from the Black Sea was heading towards the Odessa region, and then changed course to the Mykolaiv region, which caused an air alert in both regions.

The Air Force reported an enemy missile from the Black Sea in the South, writes UNN.

Details

In the PS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram, they first reported a missile from the Black Sea in the direction of the Odessa region.

Subsequently, the Air Forces indicated that the missile changed course to Mykolaiv region.

Also, the Air Forces pointed out the threat of using ballistic weapons from the south.

Odessa mayor Gennady Trukhanov also said in Telegram:"ballistics in the direction of Yuzhnoye/Koblevo.

In a number of regions, including Odessa and Mykolaiv - Air alert.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

