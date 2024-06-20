The Air Force reported an enemy missile from the Black Sea in the South, writes UNN.

Details

In the PS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram, they first reported a missile from the Black Sea in the direction of the Odessa region.

Subsequently, the Air Forces indicated that the missile changed course to Mykolaiv region.

Also, the Air Forces pointed out the threat of using ballistic weapons from the south.

Odessa mayor Gennady Trukhanov also said in Telegram:"ballistics in the direction of Yuzhnoye/Koblevo.

In a number of regions, including Odessa and Mykolaiv - Air alert.

In Mykolaiv region at night destroyed three "Shaheds", the enemy inflicted rocket and artillery strikes