Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12344 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 126447 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 129176 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 143543 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 202217 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 240951 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148845 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370283 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182722 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149855 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

In Mykolaiv region at night destroyed three "Shaheds", the enemy inflicted rocket and artillery strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26781 views

In the Mykolaiv region, three enemy Shahed drones were shot down at night, over the past day the Mykolaiv region was subjected to a rocket attack, the remnants of the rocket fell outside settlements, and one of the communities was shelled by Russian troops from artillery, as a result of which houses and a paramedic and Midwifery center were damaged, but no one was injured.

In Mykolaiv region at night destroyed three "Shaheds", the enemy inflicted rocket and artillery strikes

In the Mykolaiv region, three enemy Shahed drones were shot down at night, over the past day the Mykolaiv District was subjected to a rocket attack, the remnants of the rocket fell outside settlements, and one of the communities was shelled by Russian troops from artillery, as a result of which houses and a paramedic and Midwifery center were damaged, Chairman of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaly Kim said on Thursday, writes UNN.

On the night of June 20, the forces and means of air defense in Mykolaiv region destroyed three Shahed 131/136 UAVs

Kim pointed out in Telegram.

Details

According to the chairman of the RMA, in the morning, on June 19, at 09:57, the Nikolaev area was subjected to a rocket attack. The remains of an enemy missile fell into an open area outside of populated areas. There were no injuries.

According to Kim, on the afternoon of June 19, at 12:45, the village of Dneprovskoye in the Kutsurub community was subjected to enemy artillery attacks. "As a result, six residential buildings and a paramedic and Midwifery center were damaged. There was also a fire of dry grass on the territory of private households. The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters. There were no injuries," he said.

Occupants hit a residential area in Mykolaiv region: fires broke out, midwifery unit was damaged19.06.24, 17:06 • 20547 views

Tonight, June 20, at 01:04, 01:09, 01:15 and 03: 46, according to him, the settlements of the Kutsurub community were under enemy artillery fire. There were no injuries.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Mykolaiv
