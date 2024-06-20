In Mykolaiv region at night destroyed three "Shaheds", the enemy inflicted rocket and artillery strikes

In the Mykolaiv region, three enemy Shahed drones were shot down at night, over the past day the Mykolaiv District was subjected to a rocket attack, the remnants of the rocket fell outside settlements, and one of the communities was shelled by Russian troops from artillery, as a result of which houses and a paramedic and Midwifery center were damaged, Chairman of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaly Kim said on Thursday, writes UNN.

On the night of June 20, the forces and means of air defense in Mykolaiv region destroyed three Shahed 131/136 UAVs Kim pointed out in Telegram.

Details

According to the chairman of the RMA, in the morning, on June 19, at 09:57, the Nikolaev area was subjected to a rocket attack. The remains of an enemy missile fell into an open area outside of populated areas. There were no injuries.

According to Kim, on the afternoon of June 19, at 12:45, the village of Dneprovskoye in the Kutsurub community was subjected to enemy artillery attacks. "As a result, six residential buildings and a paramedic and Midwifery center were damaged. There was also a fire of dry grass on the territory of private households. The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters. There were no injuries," he said.

Tonight, June 20, at 01:04, 01:09, 01:15 and 03: 46, according to him, the settlements of the Kutsurub community were under enemy artillery fire. There were no injuries.