Occupants hit a residential area in Mykolaiv region: fires broke out, midwifery unit was damaged

On June 19, in the afternoon, Russian troops struck a residential area in one of the settlements of the Kutsurub community in Mykolaiv district. There were no casualties. As a result of the enemy attack, fires broke out, residential buildings and a paramedic and obstetric center were damaged. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to rescuers, as a result of an enemy attack in Mykolaiv region , vegetable gardens and dead wood on the territory of private households with a total area of 3 hectares caught fire.

"Having recovered from the cynical shelling, local residents came out to help rescuers tame the flames and save their property from the fire," the SES said.

Residential buildings and a paramedic and obstetric station were damaged by Russian shelling

There was no information on casualties and injuries.

