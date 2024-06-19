Occupants hit a residential area in Mykolaiv region: fires broke out, midwifery unit was damaged

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14020 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 136255 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 136122 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 150104 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 205720 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 242928 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150280 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370566 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183002 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149917 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 91112 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 129570 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 116857 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 29039 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 48375 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 136255 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 117325 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 136122 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 130047 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 150104 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 10648 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 11992 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16176 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17449 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 29348 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Occupants hit a residential area in Mykolaiv region: fires broke out, midwifery unit was damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20547 views

Russian troops attacked a residential area in Mykolaiv region, causing fires, damaging residential buildings and a paramedic and obstetric station, but no casualties.

Occupants hit a residential area in Mykolaiv region: fires broke out, midwifery unit was damaged

On June 19, in the afternoon, Russian troops struck a residential area in one of the settlements of the Kutsurub community in Mykolaiv district. There were no casualties. As a result of the enemy attack, fires broke out, residential buildings and a paramedic and obstetric center were damaged. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service. 

Details

According to rescuers, as a result of an enemy attack in Mykolaiv region , vegetable gardens and dead wood on the territory of private households with a total area of 3 hectares caught fire. 

"Having recovered from the cynical shelling, local residents came out to help rescuers tame the flames and save their property from the fire," the SES said. 

Residential buildings and a paramedic and obstetric station were damaged by Russian shelling

 There was no information on casualties and injuries.

Mayor arrives on the outskirts of Kharkiv6/19/24, 4:39 PM • 15082 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Mykolaiv
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91