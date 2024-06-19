$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Mayor arrives on the outskirts of Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15082 views

An explosion, allegedly caused by the KAB, occurs on the outskirts of Kharkiv, details of casualties and damage are being clarified.

Mayor arrives on the outskirts of Kharkiv

Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov reported an "arrival" on the outskirts of the city, probably a KAB, UNN reports.

Arrival on the outskirts of the city. Probably a KAB. Information on possible casualties and damage is being updated 

- Terekhov said on Telegram.

Previously

As UNN reported, the explosion occurred in Kharkiv.

Earlier , the head of the Kharkiv garrison and Kharkiv defense forces, Serhiy Melnyk, warned of enemy missile launchers and urged residents of Kharkiv region not to leave the shelter.

"Enemy CAB in the direction of Kharkiv and suburban areas - stay in shelters," Melnyk wrote.

At about 16:25, he reported repeated launches of enemy combat vehicles.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ihor Terekhov
Telegram
Kharkiv
