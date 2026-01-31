Technological accident blacked out seven regions: Zelenskyy announced network stabilization and a very difficult day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented in his evening address on the large-scale technical failure in the energy system, which led to cascading blackouts in the center and north of the country. The head of state reported that thanks to the work of the government and energy workers in emergency mode, the situation was brought back to controlled indicators, and versions of an enemy attack are not currently confirmed. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the President, specialists are thoroughly investigating the circumstances of the incident on the lines that ensure international electricity transmission.

In the morning, a technological accident occurred on the network: two lines between Romania and Moldova and on the territory of Ukraine stopped working. The reasons are being thoroughly investigated. As of now, there is no confirmation of external interference or a cyberattack. More data suggests that due to weather conditions, the lines became iced, causing automatic disconnections. – emphasized Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Restoration of power in affected regions

The elements and technical failures caused the greatest damage to the industrial and densely populated centers of the country.

The most difficult consequences are for Kyiv and Central Ukraine, Vinnytsia region, as well as for Chernihiv, Kharkiv, our Sumy region. The necessary forces were immediately involved. During the day today, we managed to generally return to the situation that existed before this technological accident; stabilization and restoration of supply to our people are currently underway. – noted the President, adding that repair work continued uninterrupted throughout Saturday.

Government and logistics services work

Separately, the Head of State noted the coordinated cooperation between departments and transport workers, which helped avoid a collapse.

Today, the government, the Ministry of Energy, all our energy companies, regional and local authorities worked in an emergency mode all day. I want to thank all our repair crews, everyone who works to restore, launch systems, and preserve Ukrainian energy in these extremely difficult conditions. It is important to thank Ukrainian railway workers for all their work in maintaining logistics, our transport links. – summarized Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

