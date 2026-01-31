$42.850.00
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
05:28 PM • 1316 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
04:54 PM • 3134 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
03:43 PM • 5748 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
02:50 PM • 7432 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
02:25 PM • 7444 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
01:12 PM • 7362 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
12:33 PM • 4614 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 10467 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 17512 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Bad weather left over 600 towns and villages without electricity: situation by regionsPhotoVideoJanuary 31, 08:22 AM
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM
Iran threatens strike on Israel amid US preparations for military operationJanuary 31, 11:24 AM
Occupiers' morale relies on opioids: GUR released new interceptsVideo01:23 PM
Putin's special envoy arrived in Miami and has already left for negotiations with Trump's representativesVideo01:52 PM
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
January 31, 10:00 AM
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Scott Bessent
Ukraine
Moldova
United States
Romania
Kharkiv Oblast
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passport04:40 PM
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Series

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the restoration of electricity supply in all regions of Ukraine. The cause of the accident was equipment icing, not external interference.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the successful completion of priority restoration work after a large-scale system failure that occurred this morning. Electricity supply has been restored in all regions of the country, and high-voltage lines and substations have returned to normal operation. It was previously established that the cause of the cascading outages was extreme icing of equipment, and not external interference. UNN writes about this.

Details

According to Shmyhal, the most difficult situation during the day was observed in the northern and central regions, as well as in Odesa region. In the capital, 64 energy brigades were involved in restoration work, and another 220 utility brigades are working to restore heat to homes.

In Kyiv, rescuers evacuated almost 500 passengers from tunnels during a subway stop31.01.26, 17:08

Shmyhal emphasized that work will continue around the clock until all consumers receive a full package of services, especially in areas with the most damaged infrastructure.

Causes of the accident and refutation of sabotage versions

Specialists of the Emergency Response Headquarters thoroughly analyzed the causes of two consecutive accidents on high-voltage lines that led to power outages in seven regions. Versions of a cyberattack or hostile external interference were not confirmed after verification. The main cause was recognized as critical icing of power lines due to difficult weather conditions, which caused a technical failure in the system. 

Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca31.01.26, 18:54

Stepan Haftko

Russian propaganda
Frosts in Ukraine
Technology
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Odesa Oblast
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal