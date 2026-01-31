Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal

Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the successful completion of priority restoration work after a large-scale system failure that occurred this morning. Electricity supply has been restored in all regions of the country, and high-voltage lines and substations have returned to normal operation. It was previously established that the cause of the cascading outages was extreme icing of equipment, and not external interference. UNN writes about this.

Details

According to Shmyhal, the most difficult situation during the day was observed in the northern and central regions, as well as in Odesa region. In the capital, 64 energy brigades were involved in restoration work, and another 220 utility brigades are working to restore heat to homes.

Shmyhal emphasized that work will continue around the clock until all consumers receive a full package of services, especially in areas with the most damaged infrastructure.

Causes of the accident and refutation of sabotage versions

Specialists of the Emergency Response Headquarters thoroughly analyzed the causes of two consecutive accidents on high-voltage lines that led to power outages in seven regions. Versions of a cyberattack or hostile external interference were not confirmed after verification. The main cause was recognized as critical icing of power lines due to difficult weather conditions, which caused a technical failure in the system.

