In Kyiv, rescuers evacuated almost 500 passengers from tunnels during a subway stop

In Kyiv, rescuers evacuated almost 500 people during an emergency stop of subway trains, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Due to an emergency power outage and loss of voltage in the capital's subway, train traffic was suspended. Some of them were forced to stop in tunnels between stations. In particular, one of the trains stopped 100 meters from the "Vokzalna" station, and another - 1 km from the "Vydubychi" station. - the message says.

Rescuers, together with law enforcement officers, helped passengers safely reach the stations. A total of 481 people were evacuated from the carriages.

Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal explained the "blackouts" across Ukraine, stating that a technological disruption with the disconnection of lines between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine caused cascading outages, nuclear power units were unloaded, and power will be restored in the coming hours.

