In Kyiv, rescuers evacuated almost 500 passengers from tunnels during a subway stop

Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
Ukraine and Russia came "very close to a deal" - Trump
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
