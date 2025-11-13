Syrskyi discussed with the Chief of Staff of the French Armed Forces the training of Mirage pilots and the strengthening of air defense

$42.040.02
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
11:14 AM • 25737 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
09:10 AM • 23582 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 28598 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
November 13, 07:00 AM • 31923 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 32189 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 27724 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 21518 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM • 55279 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 78921 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
Popular news
Napoleon's diamond brooch, lost at Waterloo, sold for $4.4 millionPhotoNovember 13, 06:58 AM • 19913 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 21140 views
Woman hid daughter's body in apartment for 18 years: prosecutor's office reveals detailsPhotoVideo09:06 AM • 18139 views
Occupiers in Crimea demolished a unique mosaic complex on the territory of the former sanatorium "Miskhor"Photo10:39 AM • 11893 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 23902 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
11:14 AM • 25752 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 23961 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 21198 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 92918 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 111631 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Lithuania
Kherson Oblast
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 48273 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 48652 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 38915 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 77546 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 77350 views
Syrskyi discussed with the Chief of Staff of the French Armed Forces the training of Mirage pilots and the strengthening of air defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 372 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a conversation with the Chief of Staff of the French Armed Forces Fabien Mandon. The training of Mirage pilots, strengthening of air defense, and other aspects of defense cooperation were discussed.

Syrskyi discussed with the Chief of Staff of the French Armed Forces the training of Mirage pilots and the strengthening of air defense

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had a telephone conversation with the Chief of the General Staff of the French Armed Forces, General Fabien Mandon. They discussed the training of Mirage aircraft pilots, strengthening air defense, and a number of other important aspects of defense cooperation, UNN reports.

Details

Syrskyi informed his interlocutor about the current situation in the combat zones.

The situation on the front line remains difficult. The fiercest battles are taking place in the areas of Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Huliaipole.

- noted the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, according to Syrskyi, during the conversation, they discussed the key needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - in particular, the training of Mirage aircraft pilots, strengthening air defense, and a number of other important aspects of defense cooperation.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine thanked General Fabien Mandon and the French armed forces for the powerful military support provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This clear position is an example of consistent and unwavering support for our state in the struggle for independence. We especially welcome the leadership position of French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the consolidation of partners' efforts around the idea of deploying Multinational Forces in Ukraine as security guarantees.

- Syrskyi summarized.

France to supply Ukraine with Mirage fighter jets and additional Aster anti-aircraft missiles - Macron24.10.25, 20:34 • 3808 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Myrnohrad
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Emmanuel Macron
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kupiansk