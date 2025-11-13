Syrskyi discussed with the Chief of Staff of the French Armed Forces the training of Mirage pilots and the strengthening of air defense

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had a telephone conversation with the Chief of the General Staff of the French Armed Forces, General Fabien Mandon. They discussed the training of Mirage aircraft pilots, strengthening air defense, and a number of other important aspects of defense cooperation, UNN reports.

Syrskyi informed his interlocutor about the current situation in the combat zones.

The situation on the front line remains difficult. The fiercest battles are taking place in the areas of Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Huliaipole.

In addition, according to Syrskyi, during the conversation, they discussed the key needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - in particular, the training of Mirage aircraft pilots, strengthening air defense, and a number of other important aspects of defense cooperation.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine thanked General Fabien Mandon and the French armed forces for the powerful military support provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This clear position is an example of consistent and unwavering support for our state in the struggle for independence. We especially welcome the leadership position of French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the consolidation of partners' efforts around the idea of deploying Multinational Forces in Ukraine as security guarantees.