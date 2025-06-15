Syria, Jordan and Iraq closed the sky after the strike on Haifa

Several countries located between Israel and Iran have announced the closure of their airspace. This happened after Iranian missiles hit the Israeli city of Haifa. This is written by The Washington Post, reports UNN.

Syria, Jordan and Iraq have announced the closure of their airspace after Iranian missiles hit Haifa.

The publication notes that flights in Lebanon were canceled after Iranian shells were spotted in the sky of Beirut.

On the evening of June 14, Iran started a new wave of attacks on Israel, launching missiles. As a result of the shelling, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population in two cities in the north of the country.

