The US was not surprised by Israel's strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities - Hegseth

Defense Minister Pete Hegseth said on Saturday that the United States was not caught off guard by Israel's unprecedented wave of strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and senior military leadership this week, as well as the recent escalation between the two countries, UNN reports, citing CNN.

"I wouldn't say we were really surprised by any of the dynamics of these negotiations. It's ongoing, but we're watching it closely," Hegseth said.

Hegseth said the U.S. is well prepared to defend its personnel and interests in the region.

"We are determined to ensure the safety of our people – our bases, our interests – and we continue to monitor any forces we need to do that, the capabilities we need to do that, we will, we will ensure the safety of Americans," Hegseth said. "The U.S. is committed to protecting our people in the region. We have significant assets in the region."

Hegseth echoed President Trump, who, during an appearance on Fox News on Saturday, stressed the advantage of negotiations, but warned of the consequences of continued aggression. The U.S. Secretary of Defense said that despite the escalating tensions, there is still an opportunity for peace.

"The President continues to say that he prefers peace. He prefers to resolve this issue at the negotiating table," Hegseth said. "Iran still has that option, but Israel has done what it thought was necessary, striking in self-defense, and from that first day, they have been quite effective."

Iran says talks with US are pointless now after Israel strikes

President Trump urged Iran to make a deal after Israel launched approximately 200 strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, senior military leaders and research scientists. It was the first attack in what Israeli officials called part of a large-scale operation against Iran.

In response, Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel early Saturday, culminating in a night of widespread explosions and destruction in both Tel Aviv and Tehran.