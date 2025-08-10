Support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia: EU leaders issued a joint statement ahead of Trump's meeting with Putin

Leaders of the European Union welcome the work of US President Donald Trump aimed at ending the killings in Ukraine, the aggressive war of the Russian Federation, and achieving a just and lasting peace and security for Ukraine. This is stated in a joint statement by EU leaders ahead of Trump's planned meeting with Russian dictator Putin, reports UNN.

According to the authors, only an approach that combines active diplomacy, support for Ukraine, and pressure on the Russian Federation to end its illegal war can be successful.

We are ready to support this work diplomatically, as well as through the continuation of our substantial military and financial support to Ukraine, including through the work of the Coalition of the Willing, and by maintaining and imposing restrictive measures against the Russian Federation. - the statement reads.

The authors also share the conviction that a diplomatic solution must protect Ukraine's and Europe's vital security interests, which include the need for robust and credible security guarantees that will allow Ukraine to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Ukraine has the freedom to choose its own destiny. Meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities. The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be determined without Ukraine. We remain committed to the principle that international borders should not be changed by force. The current line of contact should be the starting point for negotiations. - the signatories indicate.

It is noted that Russia's unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine is a blatant violation of the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act, the Budapest Memorandum, and Russia's subsequent obligations.

"We emphasize our unwavering commitment to the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We pledge to stand firmly with Ukraine. We are united as Europeans and determined to jointly advance our interests. And we will continue to work closely with President Trump and the United States of America, as well as with President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine for peace in Ukraine that protects our vital security interests," the European leaders summarized.

The joint statement was signed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Earlier, a security meeting was held in the UK with the participation of representatives from the US, Ukraine, and Europe. The meeting was attended by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and US Vice President J.D. Vance.

