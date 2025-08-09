Zelenskyy: we will not allow Russia a second attempt to divide Ukraine; knowing Russia, where there is a second, there will be a third

The path to peace for Ukraine must be determined together with Ukraine, this is fundamental. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, according to UNN.

According to him, there must be an honest end to the war, "and it depends on Russia, Russia must end the war it started." At the same time, Ukraine and all partners equally perceive the need for a ceasefire and an end to killings, and the only entity that opposes this is the Russian dictator Putin.

His only card in hand is the ability to kill, and he is trying to sell the cessation of deaths as expensively as possible. It is important that this does not deceive anyone. What is needed is not a pause in killings, but a real, lasting peace. Not a ceasefire sometime later, in months, but immediately. President Trump told me so, and I absolutely support it - said the head of state.

He emphasized that he had not yet heard anyone among Kyiv's partners doubt the US's ability to prevent war.

The President of the United States has leverage, has determination. Ukraine has supported all of President Trump's proposals, starting from February. Ceasefire – all formats supported. We have ensured meetings with the Russian side, and ensured them constructively: we have made exchanges and are preparing the next ones. There is already more understanding regarding the lists. We expect a result - Zelenskyy noted.

He emphasized that a result is also needed at the leadership level, while contacts with the American side continue almost around the clock – at various levels, and not always publicly.

Everyone sees Putin's tactics well. He is afraid of sanctions and does everything to get rid of them. He wants to exchange a pause in the war, in killings, for the legalization of the occupation of our land – he wants to get territorial gains for the second time - the President pointed out.

He reminded that Putin "was allowed to take Crimea, and this led to the occupation of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions."

"He did not receive preventive punishment when he gathered a contingent on our borders. This led to a full-scale war and the occupation of other parts of Ukraine. Now Putin wants to be forgiven for seizing the south of our Kherson region, Zaporizhzhia, the entire territory of Luhansk, Donetsk, Crimea. We will not allow Russia this second attempt to divide Ukraine. Knowing Russia – where there is a second, there will be a third. Therefore, we stand firm, on clear Ukrainian positions," Zelenskyy summarized.

According to The Economist, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin proposed a limited ceasefire in the air and at sea ahead of a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

