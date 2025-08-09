Zelenskyy: we will not allow Russia a second attempt to divide Ukraine; knowing Russia, where there is a second, there will be a third

$41.460.00
48.280.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 24923 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 81742 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 76352 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 251884 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 140412 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 312356 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 289013 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 105584 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 148199 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 78575 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1m/s
67%
755mm
Popular news
Beating of a former serviceman in Dnipro: the TCC made a statementVideoAugust 9, 12:09 PM • 21358 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 41927 views
Russian strike on a furniture store in Kharkiv: photos of the aftermath and new details on the injured have emergedPhoto03:52 PM • 10319 views
Drunk foreigner in Range Rover caused a major accident in Kyiv, there is a victimPhoto05:15 PM • 12285 views
Putin offers limited truce before meeting with Trump - The Economist05:27 PM • 24098 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 312357 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 195612 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 289013 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 293394 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 205164 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
David Lammy
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 41994 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 81743 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 293394 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 220614 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 230158 views
Actual
The Economist
TikTok
Instagram
Shahed-136
The New York Times

Zelenskyy: we will not allow Russia a second attempt to divide Ukraine; knowing Russia, where there is a second, there will be a third

Kyiv • UNN

 • 474 views

President Zelenskyy states that the path to peace in Ukraine must be determined together with Ukraine. He emphasizes that only Russia can end the war it started, and Putin seeks to legalize the occupation of Ukrainian territories.

Zelenskyy: we will not allow Russia a second attempt to divide Ukraine; knowing Russia, where there is a second, there will be a third

The path to peace for Ukraine must be determined together with Ukraine, this is fundamental. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, there must be an honest end to the war, "and it depends on Russia, Russia must end the war it started." At the same time, Ukraine and all partners equally perceive the need for a ceasefire and an end to killings, and the only entity that opposes this is the Russian dictator Putin.

His only card in hand is the ability to kill, and he is trying to sell the cessation of deaths as expensively as possible. It is important that this does not deceive anyone. What is needed is not a pause in killings, but a real, lasting peace. Not a ceasefire sometime later, in months, but immediately. President Trump told me so, and I absolutely support it

- said the head of state.

He emphasized that he had not yet heard anyone among Kyiv's partners doubt the US's ability to prevent war.

The President of the United States has leverage, has determination. Ukraine has supported all of President Trump's proposals, starting from February. Ceasefire – all formats supported. We have ensured meetings with the Russian side, and ensured them constructively: we have made exchanges and are preparing the next ones. There is already more understanding regarding the lists. We expect a result

- Zelenskyy noted.

"Fear and concessions do not make a nation safe": Zelenskyy delivered an address09.08.25, 21:51 • 3390 views

He emphasized that a result is also needed at the leadership level, while contacts with the American side continue almost around the clock – at various levels, and not always publicly.

Everyone sees Putin's tactics well. He is afraid of sanctions and does everything to get rid of them. He wants to exchange a pause in the war, in killings, for the legalization of the occupation of our land – he wants to get territorial gains for the second time

- the President pointed out.

He reminded that Putin "was allowed to take Crimea, and this led to the occupation of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions."

"He did not receive preventive punishment when he gathered a contingent on our borders. This led to a full-scale war and the occupation of other parts of Ukraine. Now Putin wants to be forgiven for seizing the south of our Kherson region, Zaporizhzhia, the entire territory of Luhansk, Donetsk, Crimea. We will not allow Russia this second attempt to divide Ukraine. Knowing Russia – where there is a second, there will be a third. Therefore, we stand firm, on clear Ukrainian positions," Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

According to The Economist, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin proposed a limited ceasefire in the air and at sea ahead of a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Ukraine and Europe rejected Putin's ceasefire proposal and put forward their own - MEDIA09.08.25, 19:07 • 5826 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donald Trump
Kherson Oblast
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine