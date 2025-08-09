"Fear and concessions do not make a nation safe": Zelenskyy delivered an address

Fear and concessions do not make the lives of nations safe. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, reports UNN.

Details

The head of state thanked "all our people who supported today, who are fighting for our state, who are working for Ukraine."

I thank every warrior, every citizen of Ukraine, who understands that independence is based on dignity. Fear and concessions do not make the lives of nations safe - said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that the Russians' desire to dispose of Ukrainian territories will remain just desires, "as long as Ukrainians stand side by side, help the army, help the state."

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, exchanging views on the diplomatic situation. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of a real end to the war and reliable security foundations.

Also on Saturday, Zelenskyy held talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. They agreed on the need for lasting peace for Ukraine and the danger of Russian plans.

The main thing is that Russia does not impose its unrealistic conditions on anyone again: Zelenskyy spoke with the Prime Minister of Spain