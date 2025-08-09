"Fear and concessions do not make a nation safe": Zelenskyy delivered an address

$41.460.00
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 22891 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 75043 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 72519 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 248123 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 137038 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 307525 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 285144 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 105294 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 147961 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 78497 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Withdrawal from Donbas threatens loss of "fortress belt" that held back Russia for 11 years - ISW
Beating of a former serviceman in Dnipro: the TCC made a statement
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor Temlyak
Drunk foreigner in Range Rover caused a major accident in Kyiv, there is a victim
Putin offers limited truce before meeting with Trump - The Economist
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyed
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy Kuzminyh
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 285177 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 289127 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 202436 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor Temlyak
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekend
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omelet
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas
The Economist
TikTok
Instagram
Shahed-136
The New York Times

"Fear and concessions do not make a nation safe": Zelenskyy delivered an address

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2328 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Ukrainians for their support and emphasized that independence is based on dignity. He noted that Russians' desires regarding Ukrainian territories will remain just desires as long as Ukrainians are united.

"Fear and concessions do not make a nation safe": Zelenskyy delivered an address

Fear and concessions do not make the lives of nations safe. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, reports UNN.

Details

The head of state thanked "all our people who supported today, who are fighting for our state, who are working for Ukraine."

I thank every warrior, every citizen of Ukraine, who understands that independence is based on dignity. Fear and concessions do not make the lives of nations safe

- said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that the Russians' desire to dispose of Ukrainian territories will remain just desires, "as long as Ukrainians stand side by side, help the army, help the state."

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, exchanging views on the diplomatic situation. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of a real end to the war and reliable security foundations.

Also on Saturday, Zelenskyy held talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. They agreed on the need for lasting peace for Ukraine and the danger of Russian plans.

The main thing is that Russia does not impose its unrealistic conditions on anyone again: Zelenskyy spoke with the Prime Minister of Spain09.08.25, 17:40 • 4186 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine