The main thing is that Russia does not impose its unrealistic conditions on anyone again: Zelenskyy spoke with the Prime Minister of Spain

$41.460.00
48.280.00
ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 5196 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
01:49 PM • 16664 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 36793 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 185174 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 105488 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 256972 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 243756 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 102743 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 145819 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 78046 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.9m/s
38%
754mm
Popular news
Ukraine synchronized this year's sanctions against Russia with the US: Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decisionAugust 9, 07:36 AM • 38864 views
"Russia should not be rewarded for starting this war" - Sybiha on territorial concessionsAugust 9, 07:55 AM • 11760 views
In Tatarstan, the "Carpet" regime was introduced due to the threat of drones: it is reported that a plant producing "Shaheds" is under attackVideoAugust 9, 08:59 AM • 16022 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff misunderstood Putin - Bild09:42 AM • 28404 views
Withdrawal from Donbas threatens loss of "fortress belt" that held back Russia for 11 years - ISW09:59 AM • 38445 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 256972 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 157277 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 243756 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 242120 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 171796 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
J. D. Vance
David Lammy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
United Kingdom
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo01:49 PM • 16664 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 242120 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 204649 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 215503 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 217837 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The New York Times
Bild
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times

The main thing is that Russia does not impose its unrealistic conditions on anyone again: Zelenskyy spoke with the Prime Minister of Spain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 584 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the diplomatic situation with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. They agreed on the need to consider Europe's voice in future peace negotiations and Ukraine's path to European integration.

The main thing is that Russia does not impose its unrealistic conditions on anyone again: Zelenskyy spoke with the Prime Minister of Spain

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez. They discussed the diplomatic situation and contacts with partners. The President emphasized that Europe's voice must be taken into account during future peace negotiations. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

I spoke with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez. Thank you for supporting Ukraine and our people. I informed him about the diplomatic situation and contacts with partners. I shared our vision of what the next steps should be. Now the main thing is that Russia does not impose its unrealistic conditions on anyone again. It is important that Pedro and I have the same view: Europe's voice must be taken into account. We are coordinating our common European position. We are ready to move as quickly and constructively as possible towards a just peace 

- Zelenskyy said.

He added that they also discussed Ukraine's European integration path.

Ukraine has fulfilled all its obligations, we are fully ready to open the first negotiation cluster. We discussed possible options, we will look for solutions. We agreed to stay in touch 

- Zelenskyy added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that no changes in Russia's position are visible amid peace efforts.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Telegram
Pedro Sánchez
Spain
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine