The main thing is that Russia does not impose its unrealistic conditions on anyone again: Zelenskyy spoke with the Prime Minister of Spain

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez. They discussed the diplomatic situation and contacts with partners. The President emphasized that Europe's voice must be taken into account during future peace negotiations. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

I spoke with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez. Thank you for supporting Ukraine and our people. I informed him about the diplomatic situation and contacts with partners. I shared our vision of what the next steps should be. Now the main thing is that Russia does not impose its unrealistic conditions on anyone again. It is important that Pedro and I have the same view: Europe's voice must be taken into account. We are coordinating our common European position. We are ready to move as quickly and constructively as possible towards a just peace - Zelenskyy said.

He added that they also discussed Ukraine's European integration path.

Ukraine has fulfilled all its obligations, we are fully ready to open the first negotiation cluster. We discussed possible options, we will look for solutions. We agreed to stay in touch - Zelenskyy added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that no changes in Russia's position are visible amid peace efforts.