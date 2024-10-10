Pro-Kremlin bots on X have been spreading misinformation about US presidential candidates for years - study

Hundreds of pro-Russian bots on the X platform are spreading disinformation about the US elections. A research group has called them “sleeper agents” for evading detection for years, UNN reports , citing AFP.

The American Sunlight Project (ASP) research group has found that hundreds of clearly pro-Russian bots are spreading disinformation about the US elections and reinforcing false narratives about candidates.

ASP analyzed nearly 1,200 accounts, including more than 100 million posts, including Kremlin propaganda, pro-Republican candidate Donald Trump content, and disinformation about the Harris campaign.

US disrupts GRU-controlled hacker network

Accounts, some of which have evaded detection and moderation on the site for 15 years, retweeted such content within seconds of its publication, indicating bot activity, the group said in a report it provided to AFP before it was made public.

We weren't surprised to find another pro-Russian botnet, but we were shocked to learn that some accounts in the sleeper agent network had been active for more than a decade - said Nina Jankovic, co-founder and CEO of the group, in an interview with AFP.

AddendumAddendum

OpenAI sees its AI models being increasingly used to influence elections.

Cybercriminals are increasingly using artificial intelligence tools, such as ChatGPT, to support their malicious activities, such as creating and debugging malware and creating fake content for websites and social media platforms.

Recall

The White House warned Putin against interfering in the US elections.

Russians left without Skabeyeva: Ukrainian hackers shut down Russia 1 and Russia 24 TV channels