Pro-Kremlin bots on X have been spreading misinformation about US presidential candidates for years - study

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 94394 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108691 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110798 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 38948 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 46368 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164562 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181040 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171859 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199257 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188232 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141277 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141384 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146133 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137591 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154509 views
Pro-Kremlin bots on X have been spreading misinformation about US presidential candidates for years - study

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11905 views

Researchers have identified hundreds of pro-Russian bots on X that have been spreading disinformation about the US election for years. Some accounts evaded detection for 15 years by retweeting content seconds after it was published.

Hundreds of pro-Russian bots on the X platform are spreading disinformation about the US elections. A research group has called them “sleeper agents” for evading detection for years, UNN reports , citing AFP.

The American Sunlight Project (ASP) research group has found that hundreds of clearly pro-Russian bots are spreading disinformation about the US elections and reinforcing false narratives about candidates.

ASP analyzed nearly 1,200 accounts, including more than 100 million posts, including Kremlin propaganda, pro-Republican candidate Donald Trump content, and disinformation about the Harris campaign.

US disrupts GRU-controlled hacker network16.02.24, 05:09 • 32749 views

Accounts, some of which have evaded detection and moderation on the site for 15 years, retweeted such content within seconds of its publication, indicating bot activity, the group said in a report it provided to AFP before it was made public.

We weren't surprised to find another pro-Russian botnet, but we were shocked to learn that some accounts in the sleeper agent network had been active for more than a decade

- said Nina Jankovic, co-founder and CEO of the group, in an interview with AFP.

AddendumAddendum

OpenAI sees its AI models being increasingly used to influence elections.

Cybercriminals are increasingly using artificial intelligence tools, such as ChatGPT, to support their malicious activities, such as creating and debugging malware and creating fake content for websites and social media platforms.

Recall

The White House warned Putin against interfering in the US elections.

Russians left without Skabeyeva: Ukrainian hackers shut down Russia 1 and Russia 24 TV channels07.10.24, 13:34 • 12075 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
kamala-harrisKamala Harris
openaiOpenAI
chatgptChatGPT
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

