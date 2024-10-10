Pro-Kremlin bots on X have been spreading misinformation about US presidential candidates for years - study
Kyiv • UNN
Researchers have identified hundreds of pro-Russian bots on X that have been spreading disinformation about the US election for years. Some accounts evaded detection for 15 years by retweeting content seconds after it was published.
Hundreds of pro-Russian bots on the X platform are spreading disinformation about the US elections. A research group has called them “sleeper agents” for evading detection for years, UNN reports , citing AFP.
The American Sunlight Project (ASP) research group has found that hundreds of clearly pro-Russian bots are spreading disinformation about the US elections and reinforcing false narratives about candidates.
ASP analyzed nearly 1,200 accounts, including more than 100 million posts, including Kremlin propaganda, pro-Republican candidate Donald Trump content, and disinformation about the Harris campaign.
US disrupts GRU-controlled hacker network16.02.24, 05:09 • 32749 views
Accounts, some of which have evaded detection and moderation on the site for 15 years, retweeted such content within seconds of its publication, indicating bot activity, the group said in a report it provided to AFP before it was made public.
We weren't surprised to find another pro-Russian botnet, but we were shocked to learn that some accounts in the sleeper agent network had been active for more than a decade
AddendumAddendum
OpenAI sees its AI models being increasingly used to influence elections.
Cybercriminals are increasingly using artificial intelligence tools, such as ChatGPT, to support their malicious activities, such as creating and debugging malware and creating fake content for websites and social media platforms.
Recall
The White House warned Putin against interfering in the US elections.
Russians left without Skabeyeva: Ukrainian hackers shut down Russia 1 and Russia 24 TV channels07.10.24, 13:34 • 12075 views