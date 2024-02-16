ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
US disrupts GRU-controlled hacker network

US disrupts GRU-controlled hacker network

Kyiv  •  UNN

The US Department of Justice has shut down a Russian intelligence hacker network controlled by the GRU that hacked into hundreds of small office routers to carry out cyberattacks.

The Department of Justice said on Thursday that it had shut down a Russian intelligence hacker network. In a statement, Deputy Justice Department spokeswoman Lisa Monaco said that for the second time in two months, the United States prevented hackers backed by government agencies from carrying out cyberattacks using hacked American routers. This is reported by the Voice of America, according to UNN.

Details

According to the ministry, in January 2024, during an operation authorized by the judiciary, a network of hundreds of routers for small offices controlled by Russian intelligence was neutralized.

According to the statement, the routers were attempted to be used by the GRU unit number 26165, also known as APT 28, Sofacy Group, Forest Blizzard, Pawn Storm, Fancy Bear, and Sednit.

the message says. 

As noted in the document, the hackers' "crimes included large-scale spear phishing and... credential collection campaigns targeting targets of intelligence interest to the Russian government, such as US and other government agencies, as well as military, security and corporate organizations.

As explained by the head of the Ministry of Justice, Merrick Garland, criminal groups, acting on the initiative of Russian special services, tried to hack home and office routers, but these attempts were stopped.

Garland emphasized that the DOJ is stepping up its efforts to combat Russian cyberattacks against the United States and its partners, including Ukraine.

More than two thousand computers "infected": the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine prevents a hacker attack on a state-owned enterprise01.02.24, 18:15 • 31136 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the WorldTechnologies
voice-of-americaVoice of America
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

