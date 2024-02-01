More than two thousand computers "infected": the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine prevents a hacker attack on a state-owned enterprise

The State Special Communications Service prevented an attempt by unknown hackers to "hack" thousands of computers of a state-owned enterprise. This is reported by the press service of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, UNN reports.

Details

The government's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-UA), which operates under the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, provided practical assistance to the state-owned enterprise. The company's computers were massively infected by the DIRTYMOE (PURPLEFOX) malware, which provides remote access to infected devices - the department summarized.

Experts analyzed the received malware samples and found more than 2000 infected computers in the Ukrainian segment of the Internet.

The described activity is tracked under the UAC-0027 identifier.



Addendum

The State Service for Special Communications warned that in case of using outdated operating systems, the computer should be separated into separate network segments with mandatory filtering of both incoming and outgoing information flows.

Recall

Vasily Ananyev, a representative of the State Special Communications Service, said that Ukrainian experts are studying threats to critical infrastructure, measures to protect it, and the dependence of facilities on each other to prevent cascading destruction.