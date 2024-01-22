Dozens of infected computers: the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine told about the consequences of fraudulent mailing from the alleged SES

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 50667 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107057 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135764 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134697 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174613 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171015 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280239 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178144 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167134 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148796 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102296 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101992 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103967 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 68140 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 40345 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 50667 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280239 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248242 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233404 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258775 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 29923 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135764 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105650 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105674 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121840 views
Actual
Dozens of infected computers: the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine told about the consequences of fraudulent mailing from the alleged SES

Dozens of infected computers: the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine told about the consequences of fraudulent mailing from the alleged SES

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22923 views

According to the State Special Communications Service, dozens of Ukrainians downloaded virus files to their computers through fake emails allegedly sent by the SES.

Dozens of Ukrainians were able to download virus files to their computers as a result of a fake mailing of letters allegedly on behalf of the State Emergency Service.This was reported by the press service of the State Special Communications Service, UNN reports.

Details

The State Special Communications Service recorded a massive mailing of letters with the subject lines "Information from the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine" and "State Emergency Service of Ukraine", allegedly from the State Special Communications Service and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, respectively.

As explained by experts , the emails contain links to archives hosted on the BitBucket service. They, in turn, contain SFX archives, opening of which will lead to the installation of Remote Utilities remote control program on the system and display a "decoy".

Russian hackers attacked Microsoft: hacked corporate emails of the corporation's employees20.01.24, 12:11 • 64819 views

It is noted that in the case of the mailing on behalf of the State Special Communication Service, the legitimate CCleaner program "to remove the virus from the computer" was used as a "bait", and in the mailing on behalf of the SES, an image with an "evacuation plan" was used.

Image

According to Bitbucket statistics, starting from 23:00 on January 21, 2024 to 10:30 on January 22, 2024, malicious files were downloaded more than 3000 times. The number of successfully infected computers can reach several dozen, for the vast majority of which CERT-UA has taken measures to counter the cyber threat

- the agency summarized.

Addendum

The State Service for Special Communications also noted that the UAC-0050 group recently sent out letters regarding "legal claims" and "debts." The attack targeted users from Ukraine and Poland.

The UAC-0050 group also attempted to steal data by disguising themselves as the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Pechersk Court, and Ukrtelecom.

Last year, emails with malicious attachments were also sent out allegedly on behalf of the State Emergency Service, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Special Communications Service, and even CERT-UA.

Recall

Today, on January 22, the State Emergency Service warned Ukrainians about fraudulent messages from the alleged SES. 

The agency noted that they did not send out these messages and that it was extremely dangerous to follow the links.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Society

Contact us about advertising