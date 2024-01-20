Russian hackers attacked Microsoft: hacked corporate emails of the corporation's employees

Some of Microsoft's corporate email accounts have been hacked by a Russian-backed hacker group. This is stated in a statement of the corporation, reports UNN.

According to the corporation, on January 12, Microsoft's security team detected an attack on corporate systems. Experts have identified the group responsible for the attack as Midnight Blizzard, also known as Nobelium, which is supported by Russia.

It is noted that Russian hackers were able to access a very small percentage of Microsoft's corporate email accounts, including those of senior management and employees responsible for cybersecurity, legal and other functions.

The corporation emphasized that the attack was not the result of a vulnerability in Microsoft products or services. The Microsoft team regularly investigates the actions of such hackers. Since November 2023, a group of hackers has been using a "password spoofing attack" to hack the Microsoft platform. Cybercriminals use this method of using the same password for multiple accounts to break into a company's system.

Microsoft assured that it had investigated the incident and stopped the malicious activity by blocking the attackers' access to its systems.

