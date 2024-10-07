ukenru
Actual
Russians left without Skabeyeva: Ukrainian hackers shut down Russia 1 and Russia 24 TV channels

Russians left without Skabeyeva: Ukrainian hackers shut down Russia 1 and Russia 24 TV channels

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12075 views

The Sudo rm-RF hacker group carried out a large-scale attack on the Russian state television and radio company. The online broadcasting of the main propaganda TV channels was suspended, and the information on the servers was destroyed.

Ukrainian hackers "congratulated" Putin on his birthday by launching a large-scale attack on the all-Russian state television and radio broadcasting company. This UNN was told by its own sources.

Details

Since the morning, the main propaganda TV channels have stopped broadcasting online: "Rossiya 1, Rossiya 24, Rossiya Kultura, RTR Planeta and more than 20 others. According to our information, not only online broadcasting of these TV channels, but also television broadcasting is not working in the swamps. 

The company's employees whine that "all information on the servers, even backups, has been destroyed, online broadcasting and internal services are down, and there is no internet or telephony."  

The responsibility was claimed by the anonymous pro-Ukrainian hacker group Sudo rm-RF, which has repeatedly hit Russia with powerful attacks. 

Recall

Last month, GUR hackers launched an attack on Rosselkhozbank JSC and Moscow Credit Bank PJSC. The Ukrainian hackers managed to disrupt the websites, online banking and mobile applications, and the timeframe for recovery is unknown.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

