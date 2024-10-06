Stefanchuk warned about messages from his fake Telegram account

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk asks not to respond to messages from his alleged Telegram account - he has not used this messenger for a long time. He posted this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Fake messages are being sent on Telegram on my behalf from a fake account. Do not open it! Do not pick up the phone! Do not call back! - the Speaker of the Parliament emphasized.

He explained that he has not used Telegram for almost three years "for ideological reasons.

Recall

On October 3 this year, users from different countries reported that Telegram was down. There were problems with sending messages, authentication, voice calls, and connecting to the server.

Later, Telegram reportedthat the recent outages were caused by an extreme load due to events in Israel, Lebanon, and Iran. The company stated that all problems with connectivity and access to media have been fully resolved.

