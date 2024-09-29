ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 72027 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104091 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167976 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138360 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143440 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139166 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182633 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112082 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173142 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104751 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100619 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110302 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112418 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 51339 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 58017 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167976 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182633 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173142 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200517 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189420 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142075 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142112 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146809 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138219 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155088 views
How racists recruit Europeans via Telegram for sabotage, arson and murder

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23548 views

The investigation revealed that the privet bot Telegram account was used to recruit Europeans for espionage and sabotage. European security services suspect that Russian special services are involved in these activities.

Residents of European countries are being recruited for espionage, arson, sabotage and even murder in their countries through the privet bot Telegram account, according to a joint investigation by the international consortium of journalists OCCRP and European publications, UNN reports.

Details

Representatives of European security services believe that such recruitment may be carried out by Russian special services.

Journalists drew attention to the privet bot when, in July 2024, it spread reports of sabotage in Romania, among other things.

Over the past year, the privet bot account has been advertised at least eight times on the Grey Zone telegram channel, which is affiliated with the Wagner PMC and has more than half a million subscribers. Privet bot ads also appeared on other, not so large telegram channels, Facebook, Vkontakte, and the Steam gaming platform. All messages urged European citizens to join the fight against Ukraine's Western allies.

In an effort to learn more about how Europeans are recruited on social media for pro-Russian sabotage, the authors of the investigation responded to one of the privet bot ads under the guise of 26-year-old Estonian Valeri Ivanov, who was looking for a part-time job. The journalists made up a biography for him, including details about his family, work, and hobbies, and created a Vkontakte page and a fake scan of his ID.

Budanov: Telegram is a threat to Ukraine's national security07.09.24, 17:17 • 26066 views

During the brief dialog, Ivanov's interlocutor asked him to confirm his identity, asked questions about his military experience and criminal past, and whether he knew how to use a weapon. The privet bot asked Ivanov to confirm that he was aware of the "seriousness of the case" and was ready for "dangerous topics," and promised him ten thousand dollars "per mission" - for spying on military bases, setting fire to NATO equipment or a civilian oil depot, and even for murder. He promised to transfer the reward in cryptocurrency "upon completion of the mission.

At the same time, Ivanov's interlocutor demanded that he find "targets" on his own, and first asked him to practice with a Molotov cocktail. The journalists soon stopped talking.

When the journalists showed Ivanov's correspondence to representatives of the security services of Germany, Estonia, Austria, and Latvia, some of them confirmed that the journalists' dialog with the privet bot resembled cases of Russian recruitment of saboteurs they had encountered. The Latvian State Security Service did not comment on the correspondence with the privet bot, but said that Telegram was used by Russian intelligence services in some cases it was investigating.

Recall

Pavel Durov saidthat Telegram will provide IP addresses and phone numbers of rule violators in response to law enforcement requests. This is done to enhance user security and deter criminals.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
latviaLatvia
natoNATO
austriaAustria
telegramTelegram
germanyGermany
romaniaRomania
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
facebookFacebook

