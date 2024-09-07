Budanov: Telegram is a threat to Ukraine's national security

Telegram has become the main source of information for Ukrainians, but at the same time it is a threat to national security. This was stated by the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov on the air of Radio Charter, UNN reports .

Telegram has become the main source of information, according to our official research. I am not in favor of just shutting it down. It's quite difficult to do, but it's not impossible. I am in favor of “officializing” all these Telegram channels. If you want to cover the news, please register - Budanov said.

According to him, this will allow channel owners to be held accountable for the distribution of certain content.

I have never been afraid to say this. To put it bluntly, Telegram is a threat to our national security. I'm saying this quite frankly, and we have even documented it ,” Budanov said.

The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine emphasized that it is technically more difficult to block Telegram than Russian social networks Odnoklassniki and Vkontakte, but it is possible. He also noted that Twitter (X) does not pose a threat to Ukrainians.

Recall

Pavel Durov, the head of Telegram, has promised to improve the messenger's security after his arrest in France. He plans to strengthen content moderation to fight crime on the platform, which has 950 million users. improve messenger security