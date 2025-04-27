Discussion of the settlement of the war between Russia and Ukraine: the Kremlin saw "common positions" in Trump's words

In the context of negotiations on the settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that "the work continues", and added that US statements have "elements that coincide" with Moscow's position.

UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

In an interview with Russian media, Peskov stated that negotiations between Russia and the United States regarding Ukraine cannot be public. According to the spokesman of the President of the Russian Federation Putin, "the work continues", but it is too early to talk about any terms of a future agreement - publicly, this is not possible.

The work cannot be carried out in a public format, it can only be carried out in a discrete format - said the Russian official.

Peskov also commented on the statements of the United States regarding the circumstances related to the beginning of the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine (it was about the issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO):

There are many elements that really coincide with our position - Peskov said.

Let us remind you

At a meeting with US Special Envoy Stephen Vitcoff, Putin confirmed the readiness of the Russian Federation for negotiations with Kyiv "without any preconditions".

You can count on our support at the negotiating table: von der Leyen met with Zelenskyy