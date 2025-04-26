$41.690.00
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch
02:39 PM • 7788 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

11:58 AM • 16726 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

11:19 AM • 17818 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 62258 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 41505 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 42475 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 47685 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 51632 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41118 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40786 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

You can count on our support at the negotiating table: von der Leyen met with Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

Ursula von der Leyen assured support for Ukraine on the path to peace and discussed with Volodymyr Zelenskyy steps to join the European family. Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump was also mentioned.

You can count on our support at the negotiating table: von der Leyen met with Zelenskyy

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, they discussed European support and more, UNN reports. 

... Europe will always be with Ukraine in its pursuit of peace. You can count on our support at the negotiating table to achieve a just and lasting peace,

 - said von der Leyen.

In addition, according to her, today they also discussed the steps "that Ukraine is taking to earn its place in our family of nations."

Let us remind

In the Vatican, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump. According to the Head of the Ukrainian State, it was a symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historic.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

