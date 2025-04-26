You can count on our support at the negotiating table: von der Leyen met with Zelenskyy

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, they discussed European support and more, UNN reports.

... Europe will always be with Ukraine in its pursuit of peace. You can count on our support at the negotiating table to achieve a just and lasting peace, - said von der Leyen.

In addition, according to her, today they also discussed the steps "that Ukraine is taking to earn its place in our family of nations."

Let us remind

In the Vatican, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump. According to the Head of the Ukrainian State, it was a symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historic.