Stefanchuk discussed the Peace Formula with the Vice President of the Bundestag
Chairman Stefanchuk met with Vice President of the German Bundestag Katrin Goering-Eckardt to discuss defense assistance to Ukraine and President Zelensky's peace initiative.
Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk met with Vice President of the German Bundestag Katrin Goering-Eckardt in Kyiv. The speaker of the parliament said this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.
Details
He thanked for the comprehensive support of Ukraine and especially for the increase in funding for defense assistance to Ukraine in the German budget for 2024 and the recently provided defense packages. They are timely
In addition, he emphasized that it is critically important not to reduce assistance to our country.
They discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It is important that Germany supports this peaceful Ukrainian initiative
Addendum
The parties paid special attention to the issues of interparliamentary cooperation and political support of the Bundestag. The politicians also discussed Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic and European integration.
Stefanchuk also thanked for Germany's clear position on all decisions in support of Ukraine's accession to the EU and discussed further steps on Ukraine's path to full EU membership.
Recall
Germany and Ukraine may conclude bilateral security assurances treaty during Munich Security Conference
