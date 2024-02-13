ukenru
Stefanchuk discussed the Peace Formula with the Vice President of the Bundestag

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25288 views

Chairman Stefanchuk met with Vice President of the German Bundestag Katrin Goering-Eckardt to discuss defense assistance to Ukraine and President Zelensky's peace initiative.

Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk met with Vice President of the German Bundestag Katrin Goering-Eckardt in Kyiv. The speaker of the parliament said this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

He thanked for the comprehensive support of Ukraine and especially for the increase in funding for defense assistance to Ukraine in the German budget for 2024 and the recently provided defense packages. They are timely 

- Stefanchuk said. 

Scholz: Germany will provide Ukraine with military aid worth more than 7 billion euros17.01.24, 03:55 • 40643 views

In addition, he emphasized that it is critically important not to reduce assistance to our country.

They discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It is important that Germany supports this peaceful Ukrainian initiative 

- summarized the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.

Addendum

The parties paid special attention to the issues of interparliamentary cooperation and political support of the Bundestag. The politicians also discussed Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic and European integration.

Stefanchuk also thanked for Germany's clear position on all decisions in support of Ukraine's accession to the EU and discussed further steps on Ukraine's path to full EU membership.

Recall

Germany and Ukraine may conclude bilateral security assurances treaty during Munich Security Conference

Ukraine and Germany hold a new round of talks on bilateral security commitments01.02.24, 20:36 • 30510 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

