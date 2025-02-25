State interference in the pharmaceutical market threatens the availability of medicines - Musiy

Government interference in the regulation of the pharmaceutical market may lead to the disappearance of vital medicines. Restrictions on innovative drugs, which are already difficult to enter the Ukrainian market, pose a particular danger. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive commentary tо UNN by former Minister of Health Oleh Musiy.

"Pharmacy and the pharmaceutical market have become so market-oriented and independent of the state that interference in it may just expose people to the fact that the medicines they need will no longer be available," Musiy said.

He added that he is not in favor of total regulation of the pharmaceutical market.

According to the former minister, restrictions on innovative drugs that are just entering the Ukrainian market could be particularly dangerous. Musiy explained that manufacturers are already not interested in registering them in Ukraine due to the difficult economic situation and logistics, and additional regulations may force them to leave the market altogether.

He also drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian pharmaceutical market has shrunk significantly as a result of the war and mass migration, which directly affects the pricing policy of manufacturers.

At the same time, Musiy pointed out that one of the factors that keeps drug prices down in the EU is the availability of compulsory state health insurance, which guarantees coverage of the cost of drugs for patients.

"The prices are affected by the introduction of mandatory state health insurance, where health insurance covers the cost of medicines. That is why a lot of Western-made medicines that are of high quality, as a rule, in countries ranging from Italy to Slovakia or Poland, are cheaper than in Ukraine, because it is a state-guaranteed market for a certain large batch of medicines that are included in the protocols covered by health insurance in any case. And doctors have no problems prescribing them... Therefore, any state intervention by force, without studying the details of the issue, always leads to the fact that a lot of drugs become unprofitable to sell, and that's it," Musiy explained.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada passed in the second reading the draft law No. 11493 on the regulation of the pharmaceutical market. In particular, one of the provisions is the establishment of a margin limit of 8% for distributors and representative offices of foreign pharmaceutical companies. In addition, the Government adopted Resolution No. 168, which sets limits on supply and retail markups for all medicines, not just for certain categories, as is currently the case.

The European Business Association has previously called on the President of Ukraine to veto the draft law passed by the Parliament due to concerns that the innovations may negatively affect the health of patients.

Concerns about the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market have also been expressed by a number of patient organizations, which are concerned that vital medicines will disappear from pharmacy shelves in Ukraine.

Add

Health Minister Viktor Lyashko has not ruled out a possible reduction in the range of medicines in pharmacies after the law comes into force, which could affect the availability of medicines for Ukrainians.