Spanish vessel "rescues" EU-sanctioned "shadow fleet" tanker carrying Russian oil

The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 25057 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 41670 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 32799 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 47378 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 28197 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 50192 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 24908 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 18599 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 41550 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

In Kharkiv region, rescue operations have been completed on the train attacked by a "Shahed"; the exact number of victims will be reported after DNA examination
Gold price once again reached an all-time high amid global instability
A series of explosions rocked Crimea: Kerch Bridge closed, airfields attacked - monitors
The Hungarian government launched a petition against financial aid to Ukraine before the elections with provocative images of Zelenskyy
AFU eliminated 690 occupiers and over 1000 drones in a day – General Staff
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 47387 views
When and how to submit meter readings
January 27, 02:54 PM
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 50199 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security
January 27, 11:42 AM
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
January 27, 11:34 AM
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeup
January 27, 06:07 PM
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflict
January 27, 05:26 PM
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of Ukraine
January 27, 03:38 PM
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs
January 27, 11:53 AM
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco
January 26, 05:14 PM
Spanish vessel "rescues" EU-sanctioned "shadow fleet" tanker carrying Russian oil

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

A Spanish rescue vessel escorted the Chariot Tide tanker, which is under EU sanctions for carrying Russian oil, to the port of Tanger-Med in Morocco. The ship's engine had broken down, and it was drifting in international waters.

An oil tanker sanctioned by the EU for transporting Russian oil was escorted to Tangier-Med in Morocco by a Spanish rescue vessel, Spain's merchant fleet announced on Tuesday, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Chariot Tide, which sailed under the Mozambique flag and was known as Marabella Sun until November, has been on the EU sanctions list since November 2024 for assisting Russia in oil exports, "while practicing irregular and high-risk shipping practices," according to the European Union. It has also been sanctioned by the UK government.

The merchant fleet did not say why Chariot Tide was not seized, and the Spanish Ministry of Defense did not respond to a request for comment.

The engine of the Chariot Tide broke down on January 22, and the vessel drifted engineless in international waters 33 miles south of Adra in the Almeria region, the merchant fleet said in an email, adding that it had entered Spain's search and rescue zone.

According to the merchant fleet, it was escorted to Tangier-Med by the maritime rescue vessel Clara Campoamor. The Tangier-Med port authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Industry sources and analysts estimate that between 1,200 and 1,600 tankers are currently operating as a so-called "shadow fleet."

They help Russia and other countries such as Venezuela and Iran evade Western sanctions and sell their oil to countries such as China and India. The vessels are often old, their ownership is opaque, and they sail without the higher-level insurance coverage that meets international standards for major oil companies and many ports.

The Baltic and North Sea countries on Monday published a letter warning of the dangers of vessels manipulating or falsifying identification systems, turning off tracking devices, and using more than one flag to avoid detection and circumvent sanctions.

Morocco, a US ally, maintains good relations with Russia, and in October, the two countries signed a fishing agreement that allows Russian vessels to fish in Morocco's Atlantic waters.

French Navy intercepted a Russian "shadow fleet" oil tanker in the Mediterranean Sea - Macron22.01.26, 16:26 • 3132 views

Julia Shramko

