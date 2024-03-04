$41.340.03
South Korean reconnaissance satellite transmits image of DPRK's center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36626 views

South Korea's first military satellite has successfully transmitted high-resolution images of Pyongyang city center, including the central square and ships in the port.

South Korean reconnaissance satellite transmits image of DPRK's center

South Korea's first military satellite has successfully transmitted a "good resolution" image of downtown Pyongyang. This was reported by military sources, Yonhap reports. UNN reports.

Details

South Korea's first indigenous military spy satellite was launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on December 2, allowing South Korea to independently obtain satellite images of the North Korean military and leadership.

According to the sources, the electro-optical and infrared satellite sent satellite images of regions of North Korea, including Pyongyang.

Given the results of recently transmitted satellite photos, the resolution is as good as expected

a military source said.

The central district of Pyongyang and ships in the port are clearly visible (on the photos)

the source said.

The photos that are currently being transmitted need serious editing, but the satellite is expected to send higher resolution images starting next month, other sources also said.

The sources did not specify the exact objects depicted in the images, citing intelligence reasons.In the center of Pyongyang is the headquarters building of the Workers' Party of Korea, where leader Kim Jong-un's office is located.

Given the current conditions, it is expected that (the satellite) will start a full reconnaissance mission by June or July, as planned

another source said.

When its own satellite enters the full mission phase, it is expected to help reduce South Korea's heavy reliance on U.S. satellite imagery.

By 2025, South Korea plans to send four more satellites into space to better monitor North Korea, including a second satellite with a synthetic aperture radar, which is scheduled to be launched in April from an Air Force base in Florida.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

